Startups Push Indians to Rise & Shine on KKK episode 5

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 29: "I am India's first Bicyle Mayor," declares Nikita Lalwani, founder Crooz app, a cycling app for enthusiasts that is taking the fitness world by storm. "My Mission is to jolt and awaken the majority of Indians who are right now inactive, completely," adds Nikita as she completes her three minute pitch with few seconds to share.

Nikita was presenting in in the fifth episode of Kal Ke Krorepati - Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne. For the most part of her presentation she had the investors sweating for more.

However, the second startup, Navin Kishore Singh intrigued the investors with his phygital startup Urban Nomads. "We were on a trip for eight months living in 45 different cities and realised that the entire co-live and co-work space is disintegrated and dysfunctional. We saw a great opportunity and grabbed it with both hands," explains Navin.

The investors, while being impressed asked Navin to open the startup threadbare to understand the unit economics of the same.

"There is a huge opportunity in this new age business space and any good entrepreneur can encash this new trend of work place experiences in remote locations. The phygital part is more exciting as it gives depth," says Saswat on Urban Nomads.

"The matter of pride is that youngsters are being made to explore the outdoors either through cycling, travelling or simply leaving their comfort zones. I am happy our platform is attracting these independent thinkers," exclaims founder of the show, Milapsinh Jadeja.

Do catch whether any of these startups managed to get funded and by how much on Zee Business every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and on Tata Play Har Ghar Startup 515 (all day), Kal Ke Krorepati - Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne is sure to create some benchmarks.

The first part of the episode was headlined by four marquee investors, Mihir Joshi, CEO of India's oldest venture fund, GVFL Ltd. Together with Naveena Reddy, the Head of Investments at Lead Angles, Gautam Pai, CEO Awfficacy Capital and Marmik Shah, Co-founder of Rogue Opportunities.

While the second part of the episode was judged by Saswat Sundar, Founder at Fundamental VC, Neha Sharma, Founder Accelerate India, Pranav Chaturvedi, CEO Favcy Venture Builders & Sushanto Mitra, Founder & CEO Lead Angels.

Each startup is given an opportunity to present a crisp three-minute live pitch, showcasing the uniqueness and growth potential of their ventures.

This signifies the commencement of the initial chapter, the Gujarat Chapter, which will be replicated in other states of India. The programme is produced by Iroller Media and Ent, with FAVCY Venture Builders and Associate Producer Alka Gor serving as co-producers. FTC Media serves as the production company for the programme. Among other partners with the show are Costume partner Jade Blue, Venue partner Karnavati University, PR Partner Newsreach, Outdoor partner Kaushik Publicity & Digital partner Digibuzz.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor