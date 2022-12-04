State got investment intents of Rs 10.50 L cr at Make in Odisha Conclave: CM Naveen Patnaik

The state of Odisha has got investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore through its investment summit -- Make in Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Sunday. These investments have the potential of generating 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment, added the chief minister.

Announcing the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 a grand success at the valedictory function of the event, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "I am happy to announce that the conclave has generated investment intents of Rs 10.50 lakh crore with potential for 10.50 lakh direct and indirect employment. It's heartening to see the huge response we have got especially in the post-Covid scenario."

"Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of growth. I would like to assure all our investors that we will walk the extra mile for them. We will walk the talk," the chief minister said, adding that it will be a win-win situation.

He also thanked the entire FICCI team for their support throughout the conclave.

He also thanked the country partners, saying, "I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships."

He said, "The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution."

The Conclave 2022 witnessed registration from 18,785 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors, and participants from 11 countries which were Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand, according to the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

