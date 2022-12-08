Stay Desi- your daily dose to health and life

December 08: There must be something unconventional waiting to happen when a passionate designer enters the food industry. The modern food brand ‘Stay desi’ was created by Bangalore-based interior designer and successful entrepreneur Chandana Thribuvan.

Food has evolved into a necessary evil for gen X as opposed to prior periods when people had the luxury of producing things from scratch. In my field of work as a designer, quality must always come first, but when consumers choose food, this rule is compromised. Today’s processed and lifeless food poses several unforeseen health risks to the body and the psyche. “I tried everything, but in the end, I realised all I needed to do was modify the way I ate just to increase my productivity”, the company’s creator, Chandana Thribuvan, adds. “Fast-paced lives necessitate cuisine that is sophisticated in nature yet easy to prepare. At Stay Desi, we wanted to provide them with the finest without sacrificing nutrition or flavour. Because of this, we have created both convenient and tasty foods, combining them to keep you at the peak of your productivity, whether you’re at work or on a mountain hike. We have got you covered!

Stay Desi honours the authenticity of our heritage by promoting a genuine way of life and cuisine. In order to maintain the food’s natural condition and vitality, they present you with an alchemy of deliciousness, health, and nutrition that is ethically created. Our goal is to provide you with unadulterated, preservative-free food on your table or while you’re on the go, giving you your daily dosage of strength. Fast food has been completely transformed, made simple to prepare, and made authentic by Stay Desi!

“Your daily dose” the company’s tagline, justifies what they do. A variety of lip-smacking foods are available on their website www.staydesi.co.in, beginning with their incredible ready-mix smoothies made with organic ingredients. Their classic pulao and biriyani, whose recipes have been passed down through generations, are fascinating. It is an 80-year-old recipe that has been authenticated and preserved. The teas are an intriguing combination of three flavour notes and stay true to their descriptions. With the return of Joni Bella, the traditional method of incorporating sweetness is resurrected. The best substitute for artificial sweeteners is jaggery, made from sugar cane in a concentrated form. Well. Staying truly Indian, isn’t it?

Inquire about upcoming plans and visions. Chandana’s ideas might completely alter the snacking industry. She continues, “We are a firm that integrates design and engineering, so we designer our meals and offer to guarantee we bring forward forgotten ideals of our foods and incorporate them with the ethos of today’s technology to ensure its authenticity. This year, we want to release a number of closely held recipes, the majority of which are currently unheard of. The purpose is to spread local cuisine beyond boundaries and promote our tradition of eating and snacking in a fresh and knowledgeable way.

Stay Desi is all you need if you ever travel or want to pick up anything on your way to work. They have you covered with selections for breakfast in the morning, tea time, and nostalgic lunch and supper. A variety of dried fruits, juices, and grains are more nutrient-dense than glazed, taste-enhancing fast food. Stay Desi exhorts you to bring about a revolution in eating habits and philosophy! Here is where your daily dose of awesomeness and awareness begins!

