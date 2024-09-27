Steelage Achieves Class A BIS Certification for Modular Vaults in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: STEELAGE, a pioneer in physical security solutions for over 90 years in India, has become the first player in the industry to achieve the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Class A certification (under IS 17541) for its Modular Vault Solution. This achievement reinforces STEELAGE's position as an innovation leader dedicated to developing the highest quality security products for its customers.

The Class A BIS certification is a significant milestone that reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. It assures customers that the Modular Vault Solution meets rigorous regulatory requirements, providing reliable protection for valuable assets.

"We are pleased to achieve the Class A BIS certification for our Modular Vault Solution. This milestone reflects STEELAGE's ongoing commitment to developing new products that meet the highest standards of security. With a customer-first approach, our R&D efforts are focused on introducing a range of relevant solutions in categories like Safes, Vaults, and High-Security Locks, to meet the enhanced security needs of our diverse customer base across sectors like Banking, Jewellery, Logistics, and Retail, etc." said Anirban Mukhuti, Head of Marketing and Product Management, Asia.

The Modular Vault Solution is an advanced, flexible, secure structure designed to protect high-value assets such as cash, gold, and important documents. Unlike traditional RCC Strong Rooms, which are constructed using concrete, modular vaults utilize vault panels that can be assembled, disassembled, and expanded using bolts. These panels are thinner yet stronger than RCC walls as they are made to standard, making them more efficient and easier to install.

The panels used in the Modular Vault Solution provide reinforced burglary resistance and comply with BIS standards. A significant advantage of modular vaults over traditional strong rooms is their ability to protect all six surfaceswalls, ceiling, and floorwhereas RCC Strong Rooms typically cover only four walls.

Whether securing a new building or retrofitting an existing one, modular vault panels are customizable and can be tailored to suit specific dimensions and shapes of any room. This versatility offers an optimal balance between advanced security and higher usable space. STEELAGE has the distinction of installing the maximum number of Modular Vault Rooms in India across multiple sectors like Banking, Jewellery, Cash-in-Transit, and Logistics.

As the landscape of security threats continues to evolve, STEELAGE remains focused on advancing its offerings to ensure clients are equipped with the best protection available. The company looks forward to continuing to serve its customers with solutions that adapt to their security challenges.

