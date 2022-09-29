Stellar Record Awards A Tryst with Memories October – 1st & 2nd when ET Now unfolds

September 29: The ‘Stellar Record Awards’, a grand event to honour the best in the industry, was held at Westin, Goregaon, with celebrity guest Ms. Amisha Patel, Bollywood actress and Ms. Simran Ahuja – Miss India 2013, Filmfare and IIFA anchor.

Tune in to ET Now on Saturday. 1st October 2022 & 2nd October 2022 at 6:00 PM. Catch the exclusive coverage of “Stellar Record Awards” only on ET Now.

Promo: https://youtu.be/2srpV7Cr5l8

Innovation, talent and precision, when put together, can form a formidable team. A team that strives to commit to excel in an endeavour to finally win. Adsync Advertising LLC- Dubai has been a forerunner in promoting such talent. With their cohorts, Telecast Partner: ET Now, Industry Partner: NAREDCO NextGen, Automobile Partner: SKODA (Dealer JMD), Powered by: Touchwood Advisory & Management, Marketing Partner: Be Incredible- Timeless Experience, Alliance Partner: MediaDekho.com, Print Media Partner: Free Press Journal, the stage was all set to felicitate these wonders of our industry.

A fast-paced world where every minute counts have become the order of the day. Grave unfortunate incidents have struck humanity across the globe in a big way in the form of the pandemic. Things are almost back to normal with a little shift in the perspective of not letting go of opportunities. When some held on to those last ropes of hope to garner enough courage to take part in these coveted events, Adsync handheld and took them to great heights, Adsync and their partners have taken the initiative to host their award ceremonies in a big way, bringing in a feel-good factor in times, easy and difficult.

It’s not just an award show, but a memorable event pepped with a lot of glamour by the celebrity guests from Bollywood at the helm. Our winners are made to feel special in every which way. The organising team certainly knows how to make everyone attending feel special. From selecting a dignified and classy venue to organising the full day’s events, there is no stone unturned.

A jury topped with esteemed figures from different streams of business is invited to review nominations and finally select the best. A total feel-good feeling for all that attend, where the show ends with a bagful of happy memories and smiling faces.

A noteworthy mention of a few builders and Entrepreneurs who received awards are Lodha Luxury, Piramal Agastya, Spaze Grand Central 114, Kalpatary Summit, Dr. Mohit Ramsinghani from Shapoorji Pallonji, Kanakia Silicon Valley, Raymond Realty, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd., Jee & Vee Infrastructure, Mr. Mohan Kundandas Soni, VTP Realty, Onset Limited, Dash Square, Wadhwa Construction, Juhi Developers, B. Kandhari Group, J. Joshi Infra, Group Satellite, Regency Nirman Limited, Be Incredible, Invest Advise, Finman Capital, Ornate Universal Developers, man Estates, Good Old Delight, Dr. Renu Singh, Madhuvan Group, Padams, Sahakar Global Pvt. Ltd., Incepta Architecture & Design, Rich2Money Pvt. Ltd. and many more.

Certainly, a revered tradition of congratulating and honouring, a landmark in the annals of award shows, is what Adsync and its partners have offered.

What’s next? Hey, of course, there is something coming up soon, so while the contenders are put to work again in keeping their act together ready, the audience and the organisers wait to put up yet another show of excellence. Participating is key. Setting the stage in a big way and getting that confidence to take on that competition is for winners. Let the show go on.

