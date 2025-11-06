STEMpedia Launches Wizbot Maxx, a Screen-Free Toy to Nurture Young Minds

The new toy combines coding and creativity and strengthens family bonding while reducing screen time.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5:STEMpedia, a pioneer in experiential learning solutions for children in STEM fields, has launched Wizbot Maxx, a screen-free, button-based robot toy designed to nurture children's creativity, problem-solving skills, and cognitive growth.

Created for children aged 4 to 10, Wizbot Maxx combines purposeful play with learning through drawing, puzzle-solving, storytelling, and coding logic. The toy has been designed to align with children's natural developmental needs. It uses the 3H approach, engaging the Head (thinking and reasoning), the Heart (social interaction, empathy, role-play), and the Hand (motor coordination, tactile exploration, drawing).

Dhrupal Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of STEMpedia, said, “Play is one of the most powerful ways children learn, and with Wizbot Maxx, we have created a toy that brings together fun and learning. It helps young children develop essential 21st-century skills such as creativity, logical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, all while giving them an alternative to screens. With Wizbot Maxx, we hope to set a new benchmark in toys that facilitate learning.”

The launch comes at a time when parents' concerns about excessive screen time are rising. A recent survey by The Toy Association found that 63% of parents consider emotional, social, and mental health benefits when choosing toys. Wizbot Maxx addresses these concerns by providing engaging, offline activities that develop focus, patience, creativity, and logical reasoning.

Wizbot Maxx grows with the child, offering three kit variations suitable for different age groups. Children can programme the toy's movements using simple buttons, draw shapes, letters, and numbers, and solve challenges in reusable arenas with wipeable sheets, dice, and activity cards. All components are lead-free, child-safe, and durable, making it suitable for both independent and supervised play.

Beyond individual learning, Wizbot Maxx encourages family interaction. Parents can join their children in tackling challenges, promoting teamwork, and learning. This shared play not only strengthens bonds but also allows parents to model patience, creativity, and critical thinking.

Pankaj Verma, CTO and Co-Founder of STEMpedia, said, “At STEMpedia, our mission has always been to make learning engaging and meaningful. Wizbot Maxx is as enriching for parents as it is for children and encourages families to come together, share challenges, and celebrate achievements. Wizbot Maxx is not just a toy but a novel tool for learning and building connections.”

Ninety per cent of brain development occurs before the age of eight, and stimulating cognitive, emotional, and physical skills during these formative years is critical. Wizbot Maxx aims to provide precisely a playful yet structured way for children to explore problem-solving, logical thinking, and creativity while also managing emotions and improving focus.

Based in Ahmedabad, STEMpedia has already made a significant global impact, reaching over 65 countries and 2,500+ schools, training more than 20,000 teachers, and impacting the learning journeys of over 2 million students.

Wizbot Maxx builds on STEMpedia's expertise in experiential learning solutions in emerging STEM fields like Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Robotics to ensure children's holistic development.

Parents, too, are recognising its benefits. Nilesh Kumar Chauhan from Ahmedabad, who purchased Wizbot Maxx for his daughter Chhavi, said, “Chhavi loves interacting with Wizbot. It keeps her engaged with fun learning activities, and I really appreciate that it's totally screen-free. It's safe and educational while being entertaining.”

Nikita Shah from Kolkata said, “Wizbot Maxx has introduced robotics to children as young as four. Before this, it was unimaginable to teach difficult math or arts concepts to children in a screen-free manner. It makes learning fun, safe, and engaging.”

