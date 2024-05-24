Step into Luxury: Gota’s all New Connplex Cinemas is here to treat you like a King

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24: Staying committed to redefining the movie-watching experience, Connplex Smart Cinemas, India's fastest-growing cinema chain, has launched its newest cinema at Gota in Ahmedabad, offering viewers the ultimate movie theatre experience.

The launch of Connplex Cinema at Gota is a thrilling addition to the entertainment scene in Ahmedabad and marks a significant milestone in the city's evolution as a hub of leisure and entertainment. It is a place where entertainment and luxury come together.

“We are delighted to launch our newest Connplex Cinema at Gota in Ahmedabad where moviegoers will be treated to an unmatched movie-watching experience with the best-in-class features, ambience and amenities. We will be screening the very best of Bollywood, Hollywood and Regional movies to entertain the audience and make Connplex the go-to destination for unforgettable cinematic experiences,” said Rahul Dhyani, Co-founder and Director of The Connplex Smart Cinemas.

The newest Connplex Cinema is not just the usual cinematic experience, but a leap into premium entertainment. It is set to transform the movie-watching experience with jaw-dropping features. Viewers can immerse themselves in the movie with 7.1 Dolby Digital sound, luxurious seating, and crystal-clear 2K screens while savoring a diverse selection of gourmet food. There are also fantastic discounts on group bookings to make the movie-watching experience even better.

Located at The Link, Gota, Connplex Cinema is now the beating heart of Ahmedabad’s entertainment scene, buzzing louder and more thrilling than ever before. Don’t miss out—join the excitement at Connplex!

