STL leads the way in sustainable optical fibre manufacturing with Green Hydrogen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: STL (Sterlite Technologies Ltd.) (NSE: STLTECH), a global leader in optical and digital solutions, has achieved a major milestone in sustainable manufacturing by collaborating with Hygenco for Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. The green hydrogen project, centred in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to STL's glass preform facility.

This green hydrogen facility will enable STL to become one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to deploy 100% green hydrogen in its production processes and support its goal to achieve Net Zero by 2030. Hygenco will build, own and operate the facility, ensuring a reliable and commercially viable supply for 20 years.

Speaking on the successful commissioning of the green hydrogen plant, Rahul Puri, CEO - Optical Networking Business, STL, said, "By leveraging 100% green hydrogen for its glass preform manufacturing, STL is setting a new global benchmark for decarbonization in the optical fibre industry. Our collaboration with Hygenco exemplifies our commitment towards sustainability and operational excellence. We are proud to lead the way in integrating green hydrogen into large-scale manufacturing and look forward to continuing our efforts to build a greener, more resilient future for India and the world."

"Green Hydrogen has the potential to be a game-changer in India's journey towards sustainability. Our long-term engagement with STL represents a bold step forward in decarbonising industrial processes. We are proud to enable STL to lead the global optical fibre industry into a new era of green manufacturing," said Amit Bansal, CEO, Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd.

STL's semiconductor-grade Glass Preform manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is Industry 4.0-enabled plant. It focuses on producing Glass Preforms, essential for creating high-quality optical fibres. Hydrogen and oxygen play a vital role in the optical fibre manufacturing process, serving as fuel in blast furnaces to convert silica particles into glass. Through a strategic Green Hydrogen collaboration with Hygenco, STL aims to reduce carbon emissions by ~30% annually. The plant now features advanced autonomous energy management systems, real-time monitoring, and automated control technologies, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

About Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd:

Hygenco develops scaled up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco is determined to invest US$2.5 billion over next 3 years and targets to commission 10 GW of green hydrogen and ammonia assets by 2030.

