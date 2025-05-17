STL reports FY25 results; well-positioned to unlock growth

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17: STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March, 2025. The Company reported revenues of INR 1052 Cr for the quarter and INR 3996 Cr for FY25 across its business units - Optical Networking and Digital. STL delivered EBITDA margins of 13.8% and EBITDA of INR 146 Cr, highest in the last six quarters.

With a focus on customer centricity, product innovation, and cost leadership, STL continues to be a partner of choice for the global Digital Infrastructure build. As we navigate evolving tariff dynamics, we remain focused on leveraging our global manufacturing footprint in the U.S., Europe, and India and diversified supplier partnerships to drive company performance.

In Q4 FY25, Optical Networking Business reported a 26% revenue growth and 110% EBITDA as compared to Q4 FY24. This was driven by accelerating momentum in the Enterprise Connectivity and Data Centre Business and a ~22% attach rate in the Optical Connectivity Business (OC). Enterprise and Data Centre Business has seen robust demand in Europe and India as STL supported key players in these regions to expand their end customer connectivity solutions.

STL Digital - Achieved EBITDA positive for consecutive 2 quarters with a steady YoY revenue growth and a robust order book. STL Digital has strategic partnerships with 40+ technology companies and has acquired more than 25 global customers across India and the U.S.

Some key highlights for FY25

- Global Services Business* - STL completed the demerger of its Global Services Business that transitioned from Sterlite Technologies (STL) to STL Networks Limited under the brand name 'Invenia.'

- Our marquee wins - STL added diversified customers across geographies, forming deep partnerships with service providers like Archtop Fiber in the U.S., Connexin, Netomnia and Wyre in the UK and Europe, Vocus in Australia, du Telecom in MEA and Bharatnet and Vedanta in India.

- Product innovation and co-creation with customers - STL has aggressively driven product innovation, focusing on co-creation with customers and next-gen optical solutions with development of ultra-thin optical fibre of 160-micron, 180-micron and 864F Microcables, AI-led data centre solutions, Multi-core fibre (MCF) for quantum communications and silicon photonics, and Optical Connectivity portfolio for the U.S. STL also unveiled Rapid series of Optical products, compliant with the 'Build America, Buy America' (BABA) regulations. STL ended the year with a patent count of 740 with 76 new patents filed in FY25.

- Our Net Debt: Equity has improved to 0.68 times against 1.39 times post demerger and Post QIP (YoY).

"FY25 was marked by resilience and customer-focus. By doubling down on our core prioritiesCustomer and Cost Leadershipwe not only sustained momentum but also laid the groundwork for future growth. The strengthening order pipeline and customer engagements signal a promising shift in market dynamics," remarked Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL. "The trifecta of AI-ready infrastructure, rural fiberisation, and data centre expansion will be the cornerstone of global digitalisation, and we're are fully prepared with our extensive Connectivity solutions," he added.

*Pursuant to receipt of necessary statutory approvals and in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement between STL and STL Networks Limited, the Company has demerged its Global Service business effective March 31, 2025, as approved by NCLT. Consequently, the financial results of the Global Service business for the respective quarters and year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 have been presented as discontinued operations to reflect the impact of this demerger.

