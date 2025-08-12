Stock market ends lower ahead of key inflation data, tariff concerns

Mumbai, Aug 12 The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the release of July inflation data from both domestic and the US sources amid tariff concerns.

Sensex ended the session at 80,235.59, down 368.49 or 0.46 per cent. The 30-share index started the session in negative territory at 80,508.51 against last session's closing of 80,604.08 as participants awaited the release of July inflation data from both domestic and US sources. The index remained range bound amid heavy volatility.

Nifty settled at 24,487.40, down 97.65 points or 0.40 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Eternal, HDFC bank, Bajaj FinServ, Bel, ICICI Bank, Kotak bank and Reliance were among the top losers from the Sensex basket. While Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Titan settled higher.

Majority of sectoral indices felt pressure during the trading hours amid persistence selling. Nifty Fin Services dropped 270 points or 1.02 per cent, Nifty Bank fell 467.05 points or o.84 per cent, and Nifty FMCG ended the session 275 points or 0.50 per cent lower. Nifty IT and Nifty Auto settled in green.

Broader indices experienced mixed reaction with Nifty next 50 and Nifty small cap 100 closed flat, while Nifty Midcap 100 descended 154 points or 0.27 per cent. Nifty 100 closed 86 points or 0.34 per cent lower.

The national market reacted with volatility to the ongoing developments in global trade tariffs, reflecting caution following the extension of the US–China tariff truce and ahead of key inflation data due later.

“The US inflation figures with any signs of tariff-related impact could influence the Fed’s policy stance. Meanwhile, domestic inflation is expected to continue below the RBI’s range. Sector-wise, healthcare and automobile stocks posted gains, while financials and real estate weighed on the index. In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with investors’ attention focused on domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility,” explained Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Meanwhile, rupee traded flat near 87.70 as the dollar index hovered around 98.30 with a slightly positive bias. Firm crude prices kept pressure on the rupee, while traders awaited the release of US CPI data later this evening for fresh cues, said experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor