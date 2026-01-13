Stock Market Holiday on January 15, 2026: BSE, NSE to Remain Closed for Maharashtra Municipal Elections

Trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain suspended on Thursday, January 15, due to polling for Maharashtra municipal elections, according to a circular issued by the NSE.

In its latest notification, the NSE said that, in partial modification of an earlier announcement, January 15 has now been declared a full trading holiday in the capital market segment. Earlier, the exchange had stated that trading would continue on that day and it would be observed only as a settlement holiday. However, under the revised order, the markets will remain closed for the entire day.

As per the notification, there will be no trading in equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives on both the BSE and NSE. The morning session in the commodity derivatives segment will also remain closed.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 as a public holiday to ensure the smooth conduct of municipal elections. The holiday has been announced under the Negotiable Instruments Act and will apply to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled.

The holiday will be applicable across Mumbai city as well as the eastern and western suburbs. Government and semi-government offices, public sector undertakings, banks, and other institutions will remain shut. The order will also apply to voters registered in Mumbai but residing outside the city for work, allowing them to exercise their right to vote. Counting of votes for the municipal corporation elections will take place on January 16, 2026. During the 2017 municipal corporation elections as well, the stock markets had remained closed.

Share Market Holidays in 2026

In total, the stock markets will observe 16 holidays in 2026, four of which fall on weekends when markets are already closed. March will have the highest number of holidays, with markets shut on March 3 for Holi, March 26 for Shri Ram Navami, and March 31 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. There will be no effective trading holidays in February, July, and August, as most national holidays during these months fall on weekends.