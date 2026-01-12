Stock Market to be shut on January 15 for Municipal Elections

Tanishaa Mukerji welcomed the new year on a reflective and culturally enriching note by visiting the Karla Caves near Lonavala, Maharashtra, sharing her experience with the thought, “Starting the new year connecting with ancient knowledge.” Her visit spotlighted one of India’s most significant Buddhist heritage sites — a group of ancient rock-cut caves dating from around the 2nd century BCE to the 5th century CE, located along an old trade route that once served as a monastery and resting point for monks and travelling merchants.

Renowned for its architectural brilliance, the Karla Caves complex is best known for the Great Chaitya Hall, among the largest and finest early rock-cut prayer halls in India, distinguished by its majestic vaulted roof, intricately carved stone pillars, a central stupa, and a grand horseshoe-shaped façade that allows natural light to illuminate the sacred space. The site reflects centuries of patronage from traders and devotees, making it a vital centre of spiritual practice, cultural exchange, and artistic evolution, and a key reference point for scholars studying early Buddhist architecture and its influence on later cave and temple designs across India.

Now protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, the Karla Caves continue to attract historians, researchers, and heritage enthusiasts, while also highlighting the importance of preservation and deeper research into India’s ancient past. Through her quiet yet meaningful visit, Tanishaa Mukerji drew attention to the timeless relevance of such heritage sites, reminding audiences that these monuments are not just remnants of history but enduring sources of wisdom and inspiration.