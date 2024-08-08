Stock Market Update: Sensex Dropped by 582 Points, Nifty Fell by 180 Points

Investors in the stock market faced significant losses today (8th), as the Sensex dropped by 582 points, closing at 78,886, while the Nifty fell by 180 points, ending the day at 24,117. The steepest declines were observed in IT and metal stocks, with investors in companies like Infosys, LTI Mindtree, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel bearing the brunt of the downturn.

In today's session, several stocks managed to post gains. MRF rose by 4.30 percent, Alchem ​​Lab by 3.17 percent, Trent by 3.14 percent, Bharat Forge by 3.08 percent, Lupin by 2.83 percent, Max Financial by 2.08 percent, HDFC Life by 2.03 percent, ICIMB by 1.81 percent, and GMR Airport by 1.76 percent.

On the other hand, several stocks saw significant declines. Piramal Enterprises dropped by 4.31 percent, LTIMindtree by 4.12 percent, Shree Cement by 3.81 percent, NOLCO by 3.72 percent, Grasim by 3.50 percent, Godrej Properties by 3.40 percent, SAIL by 2.95 percent, and Berger Paints by 2.90 percent.