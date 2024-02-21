Stock Market Update: Sensex-Nifty Up; Tata Tech Shares Rise, Power Grid Falls

The stock market opened on Wednesday with a rise. During the session, the BSE Sensex was up 132 points at 73,162, while the Nifty was up 43 points at 22239.90. Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, Nifty Bank Index were bullish while Nifty IT Index was trading lower in the opening session of the stock market. Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services indices also rose on Wednesday. In early trade on Wednesday, shares of Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were trading lower, while shares of Tata Tech, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were up.

On Wednesday, there were indications that the stock market could start on a positive note from the Gift Nifty. Asian stock markets, however, started with a decline. Stock market experts say that the stock market is constantly moving towards new records. Nifty has hit a new all-time high of 22237 while Sensex has crossed 73000. Gift Nifty was trading at 22,256 points with a gain of 22 points on Wednesday. In the pre-open market on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex was trading up 164 points at 73221, while the Nifty was down 13 points at 22184.