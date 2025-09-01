Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty Jump Above 80,000 and 24,000 Amid Strong GDP Numbers

Indian benchmark indices witnessed a strong rally in today’s trading session, with both the Nifty and Sensex posting significant gains. The Nifty index surged over 140 points, breaking past the 24,560 level and inching closer to the 24,600 mark. Meanwhile, the Sensex jumped nearly 420 points, scaling a new high around the 80,200 level.Tech stocks led the charge, with major IT players like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra among the top gainers.

This surge and renewed optimism come after India's strong GDP numbers. The Nifty Bank Index is rising towards the 54,000 mark, surging by almost half a percent. This comes after the Nifty Bank corrected by over 2,000 points in the last five trading sessions. In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices are trading with major gains, outperforming the marquee indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 index is surging with gains of close to 700 points. The shares of Ola Electric surged again on Monday, taking the overall surge in the past month of trade to 40%.

During the week which ended on 29 August 2025, the benchmark Nifty 50 index at 24,426.85 ended 1.8% lower. The Bank Nifty at 53,655.65 however ended with sharper cuts of 2.7% as most other sectors with an exception of FMCG ended lower. Even the broader indices as Mid- and small-cap index ended 3-4% lower. For the Nifty the zone of 24300–24250 has emerged as the key make-or-break level and sustained break below 24250 could accelerate the downside, potentially dragging the index toward 24000.