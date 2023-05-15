StockGro Hunts for India's Top Stock Market Trader, Launches Trading Idol

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): StockGro, a social investment startup has announced the launch of "Trading Idol", a five-day-long championship hunting for India's best stock market trader. The competition is open to everyone across schools, business institutes, and colleges from the 22nd to the 26th of May, 2023.

Participants are expected to trade in their virtual portfolios using 10 lakh virtual cash on StockGro's trading platform. The best-performing portfolios will be declared the winners and will stand a chance to win rewards worth Rs. 1,00,000 and boost their career in finance with opportunities like a live internship and pre-placement offers, and mentorship by industry experts.

Registration for this is free and open until 21st May, 11:50 PM. Participants can learn from experienced mentors and traders on the StockGro platform, making Trading Idol an unmissable opportunity for aspiring investors and Stock Market enthusiasts to showcase their talents and potentially become India's next trading superstar.

Commenting on the competition, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, StockGro, said, "We are thrilled to launch Trading Idol and offer young investors a unique opportunity to showcase their talents. This competition allows participants to learn from experienced mentors and traders on the StockGro platform and take their finance careers to the next level."

StockGro is India's first and largest "Social Investment" platform designed to help users master the art of trading and investment. Trading Idol is the latest initiative by the platform to identify India's top trading talent and offer them an opportunity to work with the best in the industry.

In a bid to identify India's next stock market prodigy, Trading Idol aims to attract participants from across the country and provide them with a level playing field to demonstrate their trading prowess.

