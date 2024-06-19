Stockify Fintech Expands Operations, Targets USD 20 Million Revenue in 2024

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Dubai [UAE], June 19: Stockify, a customer-oriented platform for unlisted or pre-IPO shares in India, announces the expansion of its operations with a new office in Kolkata, set to be operational from July 2024. This strategic move aligns with the company's vision to strengthen its presence in the eastern part of India and achieve its revenue target of USD 20 million this year.

Stockify Fintech has rapidly grown since its inception in 2022 under the leadership of founder Piyush Jhunjhunwala, a CA from India and CPA from the USA with over 20+ years of global financial experience, and Co-founder Rahul Khatuwala, who heads Stockify's Indian operations.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Kolkata, which is becoming a significant hub for fintech innovation," said Rahul Khatuwala, Co-Founder of Stockify Fintech. "Our new back office will support our mission to provide retail and high-net-worth investors, including NRIs, with access to unlisted shares and other investment opportunities."

Stockify Fintech offers a range of investment products, including pre-IPO shares, startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and insurance-linked investments.

The company's USP lies in its comprehensive service offerings and its focus on facilitating investments in pre-IPO shares. These shares are offered by private firms intending to go public, providing early investors the opportunity to secure shares at lower prices before they are listed on the stock exchange.

"Our primary objective is to help investors access blue-chip stocks before they are listed on the Indian Stock Market, enabling them to achieve significant returns," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Stockify Fintech.

About Stockify

Stockify Fintech is a leading platform offering unlisted or pre-IPO shares in India, helping investors maximize their wealth through early investments. The company also provides startup funding, mutual funds, bonds, NCDs, and insurance-linked investments.

To know more about Stockify offerings, visit https://stockify.net.in/ or write to info@stockify.net.in. You can also contact Rahul Khatuwala at +91 (95918 10391)

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221118/4770942/Stockify_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor