StratefiX Consulting’s DRISHTI – SME HR Awards to recognise outstanding achievements

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 28: StratefiX Consulting, a leading business consultancy, has announced the launch of DRISHTI – SME HR Awards, an initiative aimed at celebrating the achievements of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Surat who have excelled in the field of Human Resources.

The Awards are designed to recognise and appreciate the efforts of SMEs that have made significant strides in enhancing their HR practices. The Awards seek to inspire others in the business community in Surat to prioritise their Human Resource departments and recognise their potential to drive innovation, productivity, and employee satisfaction.

“Employees are the greatest assets of any business, big or small, and HR practices are the cornerstone of growth. By honouring some exceptional SMEs from Surat with the DRISHTI – SME Awards, we aim to promote a culture of excellence in the HR domain. The Awards also reflect our commitment to recognising SMEs to elevate their HR practices,” said Mukul Goyal, Co-founder of StratefiX Consulting.

Chirag Patel, Co-founder of StratefiX Consulting, said, “At StratefiX Consulting, we firmly believe that a strong HR foundation is crucial for any organisation’s success. With the DRISHTI – SME HR Awards, we aim to highlight the efforts of SMEs that are driving positive change through innovative HR strategies and encourage others to do the same.”

The associates for DRISHTI -SME HE Awards are Corporate Connections, Surat; Creativity Events, Primex Media Services, and J. Mehta & Company.

StratefiX Consulting’s services include consulting, research, executive hiring, and digital transformation. Unlike conventional consulting firms that offer only advisory services, StratefiX Consulting distinguishes itself with its unique approach to execution. Its team of seasoned experts ensures that strategic plans are not only conceptualised but also implemented.

The organisation’s diversified industry expertise, over 15 years of experience, certified professionals, tailor-made services for clients, and empanelled industry experts give it an edge over other consultants. StratefiX Consulting also ensures holistic business strategy implementation through physical presence, strong handholding approach, and outcome guarantee-based fee.

It is committed to understanding, planning and implementing each strategy in a way that strengthens client’s existing operational capabilities and helps them achieve new heights.

Some of StratefiX Consulting’s clients include Coca-Cola, Zota Healthcare, Wok On Fire, Jivraj Tea, Rajhans, and Sosyo, among others.

