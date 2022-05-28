StreamKar crosses its milestone of 50 million users in what is a commendable feat

In a day and age where an eventful or uneventful situation emerges and becomes the talk of the town, entertainment and engaging social media and live streaming platforms serve as a good distraction.

Being constantly bogged down by disturbing news can severely affect people's mental health. Therefore, they turn to various avenues to channel their emotions and StreamKar delivers on this.

Importance of live-streaming apps

Creating content helps people in myriad ways. They not only explore their talents, skills, and personality but also harness that potential to generate revenue and embrace a digital lifestyle. Live streaming apps are a brilliant networking opportunity for people to interact with the audience in real-time and drive engagement.

StreamKar is gaining popularity and publicity

- India's famous live streaming platform- has crossed its milestone of 50 million users. A US-based Tipping Points Technology Limited product has invested in this live-streaming app, which is a product of the Mumbai-based Common Vision Technologies. The app's user-friendly interface makes it convenient for people in the rural pockets of the country to use it seamlessly.

Also, this app has gained popularity since it is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Urdu, Telugu, and Tamil, making it accessible to a vast audience. 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and a 4.4 rating in the Apple App Store speak volumes about the wide acceptance and admiration this app has received.

Factors that help a live streaming app come into the limelight

The factors that lead to an app's prevalence can be credited to its reliability and credibility. The more authentic an app is, the more people are likely to subscribe to it and spread the word. Customer testimonies on the app or the play stores can also defend a live streaming application's reputation.

The reputation of a live streaming application is based on its transparency and the security measures it takes to protect the identity of content creators and influencers.

Users can feel respite knowing that their broadcasts and streams are safe, further paving the way for more talent to resurface. People are more likely to put their trust in an app which is widely used with proactive user tools and resources to prevent any security breach.

Increasing followers one step at a time

When a live streaming app has interactive elements on its platform to engage an audience, it garners more followers. Reposting and blogging about a streaming experience can lead to a video's infinite lifespan as one can always go back to it.

When influencers upload a live stream as a social media post, it is etched in people's minds. Cater to new audiences by using hashtags, uploading stories, and with followers sharing those posts far and wide.

A real-time digital environment where content creators address people's queries or interact with them creates a sense of instant customer gratification. This quick responsiveness works in the favour of influencers and the app, which makes more and more people subscribe to it.

Gaining a massive following does not happen overnight. It is a time-consuming process and one must stay consistent and patient to build one's reputation online, garner loyal followers, and retain them with mass appealing content.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor