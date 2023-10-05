Streamlining business compliance Arkca Corporate offers integrated EPR, taxation & compliance services

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 5: Arkca Corporate Solutions Pvt Ltd, headquartered in Delhi, establishes itself as a cornerstone of comprehensive business solutions in the bustling Indian corporate landscape. With branches located in Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Gurgaon, Arkca Corporate gives a solution where businesses, regardless of scale or domain, find every business essential service under one roof.

From nuanced accounting intricacies and the maze of taxation compliance to the pivotal steps of business registration, Arkca has cemented its position as a trusted ally for enterprises. Their AI powered all-in-one suite, ARKCA ONE, further demonstrates their commitment to excellence, harnessing the power of AI to ensure that businesses navigate the complexities of modern-day operations with ease

They also provide EPR certificates for all categories inclusive of Plastic, Batteries, Tyres & E-waste from the Central Pollution Control Board. They have also got other professional consultancy services on offer, that covers- LMPC, FSSAI, CARNET, PIMS, AIMS, CHIMS, SIMS, BIS, WPC, CDSCO, APEDA apart from offering NOCs from MoEf, DGFT

Incorporating the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), their clustered accounting package model, ARKCA ONE, delivers simplified solutions in areas such as GST, ROC, TDS, Payroll, and Income tax-related compliance registration. The segmented accounting plans of ARKCA cover modules related to Finance, Sales and Production, Payroll, and Inventory Management.

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Director of Arkca Corporate, describes ARKCA ONE as a groundbreaking and AI-enhanced unified accounting package, effortlessly connecting diverse compliance sectors, thus propelling business efficiency to greater heights.

