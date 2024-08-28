STT GDC India Achieves Sustainability Milestone: Bangalore DC3 Becomes First Data Centre in India to Receive IGBC Net Zero Energy Certification

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 28: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India (STT GDC India), India's leading data centre service provider, has achieved a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. The company's Bangalore DC3 facility has become the first data centre in India to receive the prestigious IGBC Net Zero Energy (Operations) certification, along with an IGBC Green Data Centre Platinum status accreditation. Additionally, STT GDC India's Chennai DC3 and Noida DC1 facilities have been awarded IGBC Gold status, further bolstering the company's position as a leader in sustainable data centre design and operations and a testimony to the company's continuing commitment to sustainability.

These accolades were presented at the recently concluded CII IGBC DC Summit 2024, recognizing STT GDC India's exceptional commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices in the data centre industry. Acutely aware of the necessity of technological advancements to co-exist in harmony with the greater social and environmental objectives, STT GDC India is focused on being an enabler of responsible adoption and evolution of Artificial Intelligence through sustainable data centre infrastructure.

Sumit Mukhija, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, STT GDC India, expressed his gratitude on the achievement, saying: "We are extremely proud that our Bangalore DC3 facility has become the first data centre in India to achieve the IGBC Net Zero Energy certification. This achievement, along with the IGBC Platinum rating for Bangalore DC3 and the Gold ratings for our Chennai and Noida facilities, reflects our deep commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. At STT GDC India, we firmly believe that advancing the digital economy and safeguarding the environment can go hand in hand. These certifications underscore our dedication to pioneering innovation, enhancing efficiency, and fostering responsible growth as we set the standard for a more sustainable future in India's data centre industry."

The IGBC Net Zero Energy certification for Bangalore DC3 is a testament to STT GDC India's innovative approach to energy management and sustainability. This certification signifies that the net carbon emissions of this facility is zero on an annual basis, setting a new standard for energy efficiency in the Indian data centre landscape.

STT GDC India has been at the forefront of sustainable data centre operations, with a stated commitment to becoming carbon neutral in operations by 2030. The company has sourced 48% of its power from renewable energy sources during FY 2024 and has also implemented various initiatives to reduce water consumption and improve overall environmental performance.

These IGBC certifications align with STT GDC India's comprehensive ESG strategy, which focuses on three key goals:

1. Achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030

2. Providing a safe, secure, and inclusive workplace

3. Maintaining ethical and responsible operations

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is India's premier certification body for sustainable buildings. IGBC's certifications are recognized globally and play a crucial role in promoting green building practices across the country.

As India continues its rapid digital transformation, STT GDC India remains committed to supporting this growth with sustainable, state-of-the-art data centre infrastructure. With 28 facilities across 10 major cities and plans for further expansion, the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly data centre services in India.

