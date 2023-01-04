Student posts about Physics Wallah’s Skills course prices; Alakh Pandey takes prompt action

New Delhi (India), January 4: PW (PhysicsWallah) Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey recently responded to a student’s LinkedIn post regarding the prices of PW Skills courses. The student talked about his previous learning journey with PW and how he could not afford the new PW Skills Java full-stack development courses.

In no time, Alakh Pandey responded to the concern by telling the student that he would look into it personally.

“Our aim is not just to provide the lectures but an entire ecosystem for practical learning through hands-on experience on industry projects and PW Skills Lab,” he said.

Thanking the student for his feedback, Alakh Pandey promised immediate action, and he indeed followed through. Promptly, the price of PW Skills courses was slashed by a whopping 50%, now available at INR 3,500.

The student, Aditya Kumar, now responded with a screenshot of the PW course captioned ‘Purchased’, thus ending the conversation on a positive note.

Speaking on the online exchange with the student, Alakh Pandey said, “Come what may, PhysicsWallah will never become business wallah. Our priority will always remain to offer the most affordable high quality learning opportunities in the country. I am grateful to Aditya for pointing this out, and we hope he excels in his career after taking this course.”

Recently, PW (PhysicsWallah) announced the acquisition of iNeuron to offer accessible tech-centric upskilling courses to the youth under PW Skills. PW aims to create an industry-led, project-driven curriculum for graduates to upskill themselves and become job ready with PW Skills.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (PhysicsWallah) is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants. Fast forward to today, it has scaled India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, CTET, SSC, Banking and CA, and upskilling youth under PW Skills.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeths and Pathshalas across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12M subscribers across 27 YouTube channels and more than 7 million app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW’s exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor