Students of Ryan International Group of Institutions shines bright in the city, state and National Toppers List

Ryan International Schools once again proves the academic excellence in the All-India Xth and XIIth Standard Board Exam results.

A host of 'Ryanites' across several locations around the country topped the charts as district, city and national rankers, bearing testimony to the high quality of education imparted at Ryan Schools, some achievements rise above others, deserving special mention.

Ryan International School, Kandivali (CBSE) - Pranjal Mudra, City Topper in 12th Commerce. Speaking about her achievement, Mudra said, "I am elated to receive 99.2 per cent in 12th Boards. I am very grateful to everyone who helped me achieve this. I surely faced some difficulties while giving subjective exams after so long. I had some problems in time management but those issues were resolved from having adequate practice and guidance from my teachers and mentors. I express my sincere appreciation to Chairman Sir, Dr AF Pinto, for inspiring me over the years and Managing Director, Madam Grace Pinto, for her encouraging and loving words whenever she visited us. I am also preparing for CA, I prefer to study slow and steady while having thorough understanding of everything I learn."

Jahnabi Roy of Ryan International School, Kandivali (CBSE), who secured 99 per cent in the science stream and is also a JEE Mains Topper 2022, says, "Self-discipline and hard work helped me improve my efficiency and build confidence in the subjects. My daily routine included at least seven hours of study, balancing my board preparation as well as my JEE preparation. In my free time, I engaged myself with extracurricular activities like yoga, karate, classical music, and classical dance which kept me stress-free and calm during the intensive preparation. I extend my gratitude to our Chairman Sir, and Madam Grace Pinto. My sincere thankfulness to my teachers and principal who helped me overcome my shortcomings."

Chaitanya Tandon, Ryan International School , Noida (CBSE) who scored a perfect 499/500 in 12th science, said, "It is a moment of singular happiness and pride to score 99.8 per cent. I prepared for the board examinations from the NCERT textbook and class notes. Moreover, solving the previous year questions and sample papers helped me to practice and improve my paper presentation skills. It was difficult at first to adapt to two different paper patterns but solving sample papers and written practice helped me to gain confidence and prepare for the subjective exams. Without the guidance of my parents and teachers at Ryan, this would not have been possible."

Himaja Dasale of Ryan International School, Sanpada (CBSE) who scored 99.4 per cent, in 10th boards, said, "There is no shortcut to success, hard work and consistency is the best recipe for success. Since our batch is exceptional, for the whole year we had attended online classes due to COVID. Our school has been really supportive and has always helped out in every stage. I am preparing for JEE mains and advance. Getting admission to a top engineering college is my dream."

Vidhee Anand, Ryan International School, Malad (ICSE) who scored 99.2 per cent in Class X, said, "I would like to extend my heartiest gratitude to our honourable Chairman Sir Dr.AF Pinto, managing director Madam Dr. Grace Pinto, HM Ms. Varsha Kumta, teachers, and my parents for their continuous support which helped me ace my ICSE Board Exams with an excellent score of 99.2 per cent. Time management, dedication, and disciplined study schedules along with breaks helped me to smoothly prepare for my exams."

Mayank Kalambe, Cambridge School, Kandivali - ICSE, who scored 99.2 per cent in Class X, said "It is one of the happiest moments of my life scoring 99.2 per cent in my 10th Board exams. I have always been a proud Ryanite, and today, I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude towards my teachers, who were the backbone throughout the journey. I deeply thank our managing director Madam Grace Pinto for continuous guidance and motivation during the pandemic. My parents always made me feel positive while we were learning online. The result is an outcome of sheer hard work."

While congratulating the students on their performance, Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions, said, "Our students had another year of impressive performances at Ryan. The investment in the professional development and continuous upgradation of teachers continues to bear positive results. We congratulate all Ryanites and thank our Lord Jesus for a committed faculty who have been instrumental in establishing such a high standard. We are also grateful to our parents for their support and cooperation in creating a world-class academic community for our children throughout the country."

Over the years, the Ryan Group has carved a special place for itself in K12 education. The Group has invested heavily in technology and resources over the last few years. The excellent Board results year-on-year give evidence of the success and value of this approach.

We as the Ryan International Group have widespread interest in the sphere of quality education with a commitment to excellence. Our first school in Mumbai that was started in 1976 has grown and branched over a span of 45 years. For more information, please visit

