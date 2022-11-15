Study Overseas Help – For Indian students interested in studying abroad, this is a one-stop destination

November 15: Study Overseas Help, which began primarily as a consulting service for students wishing to study abroad, now offers a variety of additional services. In other words, they are more than just a study abroad advisors. Besides assisting students gain acceptance to top universities in the world’s most desirable places, their staff is also available to help them through every step of the admissions process and into their new lives as international students.

Initially, they handled aspirants aiming to study in Italy. Within a short span of time, they have partnered with 1100+ top universities offering over 62000+ courses in more than 30+ countries worldwide. Study Overseas Help’s mission is to guide prospective foreign students to the best possible combination of school, major, and location abroad. They guarantee to provide you with the best consultancy services possible to meet your individual needs. SOH sent a delegation to Italy to learn about the admissions process at Italian universities in order to provide a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to study abroad.

SOH has employed a highly qualified team comprising of members from diverse backgrounds to offer a comprehensive outlook of international education and evaluate profiles of students of different streams. As an added bonus, SOH provides access to financial relief options. In order to make their dream of studying abroad a reality, many prospective students and applicants look into available scholarship opportunities. SOH doesn’t just offer the best choices currently obtainable, but also handle all the paperwork to avoid complications for their clients.

SOH has a stellar track record as study abroad consultants with many success stories to testify their quality work and painstaking commitment to the students. SOH is aware of its critical importance and also recognises the difficulty that many people may feel while attempting to implement these measures. Thus, they provide their comprehensive Visa Application Assistant to anyone seeking a swift approval of their application. SOH’s team of professionals ensures that their clients are always in compliance with the myriad of rules and regulations, many of which are subject to frequent or sudden modification. Their motivation is to help you save time and give your application due priority.

