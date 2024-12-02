Stylox Secures 20 Million in First Round of Funding, Eyes Nationwide Franchise Expansion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: Stylox Fashion Pvt Ltd, a leading denim and garment brand, has successfully closed its first round of funding, raising 20 Million from RTAF Angel Fund and Avid Capital Services. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Stylox's journey toward revolutionising the Indian fashion retail landscape.

With a robust presence of 40 stores across the nation, Stylox is now setting its sights on an ambitious expansion of its franchisee network. The company aims to empower more entrepreneurs and retailers to become part of its growing family, bringing high-quality, affordable denim to every corner of the country.

"This funding is not just a financial boost; it's a validation of our vision and the trust we've earned in the market. We're excited to leverage this opportunity to enhance our franchise network and continue delivering premium products at value-driven prices," said Vishal Mehra, Founder of Stylox.

Stylox has redefined denim fashion in India, offering quality comparable to global brands at competitive price points. This funding will further fuel its mission to make stylish, durable denim accessible to a broader audience while empowering small-scale garment retailers.

For franchise inquiries or further details, visit www.stylox.in

