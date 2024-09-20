Subhash Ghai, Karan Razdan, Swati Chauhan, Rajniesh Duggal, Poonam Dubey, Rajeev Verma at Saira Khan Case Muhurat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 20: Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai will grace the Muhurat of the upcoming film Saira Khan Case, directed by Swati Chauhan, with Karan Razdan as the mentor. The film, based on a real-life case, highlights the challenges of Triple Talaq, child custody, and four marriages in India's secular framework.

The film features Rajniesh Duggal, Poonam Dubey, Rajeev Verma, Aradhana Sharma, Manmohan Tiwari and Karan Razdan in a pivotal role as Advocate Pathan. Written by Swati Chauhan and additional screenplay by Karan Razdan, the film brings Swati's first hand experience as a family court Principal judge to the screen, ensuring an authentic portrayal of the legal and emotional struggles in such cases.

Subhash Ghai, speaking about the Muhurat, expressed his support for the film, saying, " Saira Khan Case brings an important conversation to the forefront. It's a film that will resonate with audiences, and I am honored to be part of this significant moment."

The film is produced by Soul Films and designed by Lord Shiva Communications, with cinematography by Mayank Sharma, Costumes by Megha Parashar and art direction by Abhishek Bose. The music is composed by Harshveer, it adds emotional depth to the narrative, with lyrics by Shweta Raj.

The Mahurat of the film is on 15th September followed by a two day shoot. A 30 day schedule for will start in Bhopal on October 1st, followed by a schedule in Baku, Azerbaijan in November.

The film is produced by Salim Lalani and Nizar lalani, Swati Chauhan, Shamshu Pirani, Nimesh Patel and Satish Bhanushali.

