Success celebrations for AcadWeFam at Amethhyyst XCI × Manyavar Mohe

August 31: AcadWeFam, a new subsidiary of AVGSS group, owned by Sushant G. Jabare and co-founded by three intellectuals: Mr. Swapnil Jadhav, Mr. Puneet Rajpal and Mr. Nitin Jain, who hold great experience in the field of education. AVGSS, known for its expertise in varied businesses, joined hands with these very learned minds to conceptualize a brand new endeavour- AcadWeFam.

Formed just six months ago, the Academy shines brightly with three branches at Vashi, Koparkhairane and Sanpada, with over 420 admissions for the current year. It imparts extensive coaching to students of 8th, 9th and 10th Standards for SSC, ICSE and CBSE boards. In addition to that, the Academy also provides coaching for aspiring students of 11th and 12th Science JEE, MH-CET and NEET competitive exams.

Sushant G Jabare and AcadWeFam together aim to set another six branches afloat across Mumbai in the subsequent year.

In honour of this accomplishment, a grand celebration was held at Amethhyyst XCI, which is also owned by AVGSS group.

Teachers had a great time enjoying delicacies and drinks and danced to their hearts’ content.

Teachers were later felicitated by giving Hampers from Manyavar Mohe. We truly are grateful to Mr. Vikram Saraf for this gesture of lauding the educators.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor