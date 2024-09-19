Successful Organization of Internal Hackathon for SIH 2024 at Avantika University, Ujjain

SMPL

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19: Avantika University recently organized a highly successful internal hackathon as part of the selection process for the upcoming Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024. The event, held at Kalidas Hall, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various disciplines, who showcased their innovative problem-solving skills by developing real-world solutions. The internal hackathon was designed to identify the best student teams that will represent the university at SIH 2024, a national-level initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

Prof. (Dr.) Nitin Rane, Vice Chancellor of Avantika University, said, "The internal hackathon is a critical step towards encouraging our students to innovate and think outside the box. It is heartening to see such a high level of participation and creativity. We are confident that our teams will perform exceptionally well at SIH 2024 and bring laurels to the university."

Prof. (Dr.) Surendra N. Rahamatkar, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean-SOE, added, "We are incredibly proud of the talent and ingenuity demonstrated by our students during this internal hackathon. This platform not only prepares them for SIH 2024 but also equips them with essential skills for the future. The faculty's involvement and support have been key to the event's success."

Prof. Manoj Dhawan, the University SPOC for SIH 2024, expressed his gratitude, saying, "The internal hackathon is a stepping stone for our students as they gear up for the national stage. I am proud of the enthusiasm shown by all participants and thankful to the faculty, staff, and leadership for their continuous support. We are excited for what lies ahead at SIH 2024."

The selected teams from the internal hackathon will now proceed to the national-level competition, where they will compete with top talent from across India. The event concluded with a sense of achievement and excitement for the road ahead.

