Successful Session 2 Grand finale of Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India Talent Hunt, Winners awarded by Chief Guest Gulshan Grover

New Delhi [India], August 27: To encourage and give wings to people's dreams a spectacular event that brought together tradition, culture, and contemporary fashion, Shine India Film Production House presents the inaugural 'Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India' Fashion Show on 25th august, at the Palm Green Hotel Delhi. The Event was organized by Sakshi Sharma and Director Shankar Sharma.

Chief Guest Gulshan Grover added charm to the program with his presence. Gulshan Grover also praised the Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India, the Organizer Sakshi Sharma and Director Shankar Sharma and honored the winners with the award.

Let us tell you that this fashion extravaganza marked a significant milestone in the Indian fashion landscape.

During this program, a cultural program was organized by the 'Jeevan Ki Umang Foundation'.

In the thrilling 'Mr, Miss and Mrs Shine India talent hunt 2024, Grand finale Season 2, the following contestants emerged victorious in their respective categories:

* Miss Shine India: Kazia

* Mrs Shine India: Manjula

* Mr Shine India: Huzaifa

* Singer Category Winners: Tapati Das, Chander and Ranju Gupta

* Dance Category Winners: Amar, Atharv, Kartavya, Kushank and Ardhya.

* Kids Modeling Winner: Tanmay and Veera

While India hosts numerous fashion events, 'Shine India Talent Hunt' Season-2 in Delhi has undoubtedly left an indelible mark.

Let us tell you that Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India announced its '3rd session' which will be organized in Goa in December.

Shine India Film Production House is a dynamic force in the world of Indian entertainment, dedicated to promoting talent, culture, and fashion. With a vision of merging tradition and contemporary style, they have made their mark with ' Mr, Miss & Mrs Shine India Talent hunt 2024 Season 2, creating waves in the industry.

