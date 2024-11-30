SUD Life Launches New ULIP Funds to Play the India Growth Story and Create Wealth for Policyholders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (SUD Life) has launched two new funds – the Viksit Bharat Fund and the New India Leaders Fund, as part of its Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) offerings.

The Viksit Bharat Fund will invest in businesses that are focused on the transformation of the India of today into the Viksit Bharat of tomorrow. The multi-cap, sector-agnostic portfolio of Viksit Bharat Fund will have exposure to emerging as well as established companies that are driving long-term development and value creation in the ecosystem. The fund is ideal for those with a long-term horizon and a belief in the overall India growth story.

On the other hand, the New India Leaders Fund will invest in new and emerging business out of India, focused on technology-led innovation and disruption, for both India and the world. Some of the prominent themes of this fund would be energy transition, digitalization, cloud and AI-led businesses, health and wellness as well as technology-led products and services, amongst other emerging themes. This fund is tailored for the investor with a long-term horizon and some appetite for growth businesses.

Currently, these are available under the products SUD Life Star Tulip, SUD Life Wealth Creator, SUD Life Wealth Builder and SUD Life e-Wealth Royale. The company plans to offer these funds across all its ULIP plans moving forward.

Prashant Sharma, Chief Investment Officer of SUD Life, said, “We are incredibly excited to offer two pioneering funds for our policyholders – the Viksit Bharat Fund and the New India Leaders Fund. While both offer an opportunity to create wealth from the transformative development underway in the country today, it is important to understand the difference between the two. The Viksit Bharat Fund will take a sector-agnostic, multi-cap approach to portfolio creation, aiming to capitalize on all businesses that are driving transformative change. On the other hand, the New India Leaders Fund is a fund focused on capturing the generational value creation from the technology and IP-led innovation and disruption underway in the country today. We believe both these funds offer tremendous opportunity for our policyholders to participate in India's transformation, while also creating wealth for themselves.”

“Viksit Bharat Fund” (SFIN: ULIF 039 28/10/24 SUD-LI-VB1 142) is a name of investment fund offered by SUD Life Insurance Company under its unit-linked life insurance products. This fund is independently managed by SUD Life and is neither endorsed by nor associated with any governmental programs or initiatives undertaken by the Government of India.

