Sudhakar Ayur Lab Expands its National Presence with Pankaj Tripathi as Brand Ambassador

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 11: Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined hands with Sudhakar Ayur Lab India Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical company that's been serving Indian families for nearly a century. The collaboration marks a major step in the company's journey as it prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

Tripathi will be the face of the company's "Gasoleen Gazab Hai!" campaign, promoting their digestive health product Sudhakar Gasoleen. Known for his authentic portrayals in films and web series, the actor's association with the brand reflects the company's commitment to connecting with households across India through trusted faces.

"We chose Pankaj because he represents the values we stand for - authenticity and genuine care for people," said Dr. Sankalp Jain, Director at Sudhakar Ayur Lab. "As we transition from being a regional favorite to a national brand, we needed someone who could speak to families everywhere, and Pankaj does that beautifully."

The timing couldn't be better for such an expansion. More Indians are turning toward herbal and traditional remedies, especially after the pandemic made people more health-conscious. This shift has created new opportunities for companies like Sudhakar Ayur Lab, which has been quietly building its reputation for decades.

Dr. Srishti Jain, CEO of Arunveda, the company's retail division, explains their approach: "We're not just launching a campaign; we're sharing our family's legacy with more families. Having a celebrity like Pankaj helps us reach people who might not have heard of us before, but once they try our products, the quality speaks for itself."

The company has been busy expanding beyond traditional pharmacy shelves. Their products are now available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, making it easier for busy consumers to access them. This digital push comes as part of their broader strategy to meet customers where they are, rather than expecting them to seek out specialized stores.

What makes this story particularly interesting is how it reflects a larger trend in Indian business. Heritage brands that have served communities for generations are now finding ways to scale up without losing their essence. Government support for AYUSH products has also created a favorable environment for such companies to grow.

For Sudhakar Ayur Lab, this campaign represents more than just marketing - it's about honoring their past while embracing the future. As they approach their centennial milestone, they're proving that age-old wisdom can find new ways to reach people, especially when delivered by trusted voices like Pankaj Tripathi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor