Sudheer Sandra, Psychologist, founder of SUPAR school - World's First Digital Parallel School, enters the International Wonder Book of Records

Sudheer Sandra, Founder & Managing Director of the world's first parallel digital school 'SUPAR School' has found a coveted place in the International Wonder Book of Record for his unique feat of training about 15,480 students from 153 schools in just 24 days.

A psychologist, behavioral skills coach, and career counselor, Sudheer Sandra educated about 15,480 students on various career opportunities and motivational classes at the event held from March 3 to April 1, 2022.

Bingi Narender Goud, Chief Co-ordinator of Wonder Book of Records in India along with Telangana Chief Co-ordinator Dr LN Devender Bandari--Telangana Chief Coordinator lauded the unique efforts of Sandra and handed over the official record certificate of the International Wonder Book of Records.

"It gives me immense pride and joy for finding a place in the prestigious International World Book of Records. This award is recognition of my undying spirit of training students in career opportunities and motivational guidance" said Sudheer Sandra, founder of SUPAR School. "I have taken more than 2,800 sessions in over 525 schools, and colleges and imparted corporate training Pan-India to more than 7 lakh professionals and students, I also thank my guru Gampa Nageswar rao from Impact Foundation, Parents and Master Minds for CA Mohan garu for their Support."

The World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) awarded an honorary doctorate degree in psychology to Sudheer Sandra recently.

Sudheer Sandra has conducted inbound training programmes and sales training on 'power of responsibility, creating vision and mission, effective planning, time management, leadership skills, and interpersonal skills at workplaces for various corporate organizations including LIC India, BSNL, Reliance Group, JCI, Maruti Suzuki Private Limited, etc. Sudheer Sandra is a TEDx Speaker and JoshTalks Speaker. He participated in more than 120 Television shows on ETV Life, N Studio, Bharath Today, Mahaa TV, HMTV, Door Darshan, and T News.

founded by Sudheer Sandra runs on a concept of a parallel school that focuses on enabling children to learn real-life skills necessary for growth. His content online is followed by at least 10 million individuals across the world. SUPAR School as recently launched Mobile Apps on Andriod and IOS Store. Sudheer Sandra is Gamifying the Education Experience for Students Via SUPAR School in order to implement 360 Character building of the student rising multiple intelligence and through activity based learning.

Sudheer Sandra, who is the president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Hyderabad SUPAR, has won over a dozen awards and recognitions since 2017. Union Minister of Industries and Commerce, Suresh Prabhu, and Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit felicitated him with the 'UWA Excellence in Motivation and Youth Empowerment award by United Writers Association in 2017-18. He has won 'Pride of Hyderabad' by Telangana Tourism in 2019, Social Media Influencer Award from Jignasa in association with KL University in 2019, CTI Excellence Award in 2019, Vishishta Seva Puraskar award in 2019, APJ Kalam Visista Seva award, etc.

On April 29, Sandra was conferred with the 'Vidya Ratna' award by Government of Telangana, Telangana Tourism, Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC), Airaa Icon Awards 2022 at the hands of L Ramana, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council at Hyderabad, Sri Palani Conventions.

Nikeelu Gunda, Secretary - JCI Hyderabad SUPAR, founder & CEO of , a digital marketing & Leading PR agency said, "Sandra Sudheer is an impactful personality as he has touched the lives of more than 10 lakh students in Telangana and Pan-India through his career counseling training, motivational courses, etc. It is a matter of great pride to see Sandra finding a coveted place in the International Wonder Book of Records for his amazing feat.

Mrudula Doraswamy (Director - SUPAR School), Dr S.Mahesh Kumar (Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda Hospital), Swathi Kiran were also present.

