Sudipto Sen Honoured as Best Filmmaker for The Kerala Story at SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 & Best Night Club Awards 2024

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 Best Night Club Awards 2024 celebrated the achievements of major personalities across the entertainment and hospitality industries in a glittering ceremony on 18th January 2025 at the Grand Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The prestigious event witnessed an array of esteemed guests, dignitaries, and celebrities gathered to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. This Prestigious event was supported by Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (CREDAI - MCHI).

A highlight of the event was the recognition of legacy filmmaker Sudipto Sen, who was awarded the "Best Film Maker" honour for his impactful work on The Kerala Story. Sen's bold storytelling and dedication to addressing important social issues through cinema have earned him wide acclaim, and this award was a testament to his growing prominence in Indian filmmaking.

Another key recipient was music industry veteran Daboo Malik, who was awarded the "Composer Singer Performer 25 Years in World Music" accolade. Daboo's journey in the world of music has been marked by numerous chart-topping hits and his unwavering contribution to the industry over the last 25 years. His achievement was met with thunderous applause as the audience celebrated his artistic.

Rajesh Khatter, a stalwart in the entertainment world, was recognized for his "25 Glorious Years as a Voice Artist." Known for his distinctive voice and versatility, Rajesh's contributions to the world of dubbing and voice acting have made him one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema.

Additional honourees included Ketki Pandit, who was named "Iconic Producer of the Year" for her outstanding work in producing films and projects that have had a lasting impact on the industry. Ketki's ability to bring innovative ideas to life on screen has earned her recognition as one of the most influential producers in recent years.

The "Best Band of the Year" award went to Gaurav Sharma and Wakao Band, who have captured the hearts of music lovers with their unique sound and energetic performances. Their innovative approach to blending different music styles has made them stand out in the Indian music scene.

The honours were presented by distinguished line-up of dignitaries, Keval Valambhia, Chief Operating Officer of CREDAI MCHI; TD Joseph, Business Head at CREDAI MCHI; renowned filmmaker and producer Suneel Darshan; Chand Seth & Lina Ingle - Directors at SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd.

The SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 Best Night Club Awards 2024 truly highlighted the remarkable talents and achievements across multiple sectors, marking a significant milestone for the event and setting the stage for more celebrations of excellence in the future.

Chand Seth and Lina Ingle expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming success of the event, noting that the awards afternoon was a celebration of excellence in not only the entertainment industry but also the hospitality sector. The event also saw the recognition of several leading restauranteurs, cafe owners, and hospitality industry figures for their achievements and contributions.

Holiday Inn Mumbai - Best Business Hotel of the year 2024

Hyatt Centric Juhu - Shilpi Khanna - Best Woman leader in luxury hospitality

Moxy by Marriott - Best Trendy Hotel of the Year 2024

Leopold Lounge - Iconic Restaurant of the Year

Sante Spa - Best Vegetarian Restaurant Chain of the Year

Tanatan - Iconic Restaurant of the Year 2024 - Juhu

Garndmama's Cafe - Insta-Worthy Restaurant of the year 2024

DJ Notorious - Best Bollywood DJ For 2024

Mridul Singhvi - Best Celebrity Anchor

InfiniteMedia - Best Advertising Agency in Mumbai for C&S and Digital Marketing

Copper Chimney - Restaurant Chain of the Year

Banana Leaf - Best South Indian Restaurant Chain

The Hashtag show - Mr. Sangeet Hemant Kumar - Best New Podcast Show 2024

Pawan Kumar Bhoot - Media Personality of the year

Pizza by the bay - Best Restaurant - South Mumbai

Candies - Cafe Chain of the year

Bayleaf Cafe Juhu - Cafe of the Year

Aelia Entertainment - MAA - Realistic Iconic Song Of The Year (Artist - Ankit Tiwari)

The Nines - Food Excellence Award in Juhu Suburbs

Red Turtle - Pan Asian Restaurant of the Year Malad, Mumbai

Yauatcha - Best Luxury Dining Restaurant of BKC

Madras Diaries Bandra - Best South Indian restaurant of the year

Kino Cottage - Best Standalone Banquet in Mumbai

The Best Night Club Awards 2024

Aer by Four Seasons - Best Night club of the year - Luxury Property Mumbai

Topnotch - Best Night Club of Bhubaneswar

The Nines - Best Night Life award in Mumbai Suburbs 2024

Black Brewhouse - Best Night Club of Lucknow

Feri Bar Goa - Best Riverside Grill n Bar Award 2024

Flamingo - Best Club Lounge - Navi Mumbai

Lucy Lou All Day - Best Restaurant & Nightclub in Andheri East

Yeda Republic - Best Bollywood Music Club

Hi Pitch - Best Bar For Karoke & Live Music

R-Adda - Best Nightclub for Commercial Music

The event was hosted by celebrity anchor Aditya Kalla. The afternoon concluded on a high note with all attendees celebrating the immense contributions of those who continue to shape the world of entertainment, music, and hospitality. With such a resounding success, the SOS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2024 is sure to remain a key fixture in Mumbai's event calendar for years to come.

For enquiry, SOS Nitelife - Synergy of Services Nitelife Pvt Ltd can be reached at,

email - sales@sosnitelife.com

Website - www.sosnitelife.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor