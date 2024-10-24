SUGAR Cosmetics joins forces with Alaya F, Jasleen Royal, Sushant Divgikar, and Shreyanka Patil for 'Get Ready With SUGAR' campaign!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: SUGAR Cosmetics, India's leading omnichannel beauty brand and a cult favorite amongst Gen Z and Millennial consumers, launches "#GRWS - Get Ready With SUGAR", a digital campaign bringing renowned celebrities from various career choices, ages, and sexual orientations together such as Bollywood actor Alaya F, Bollywood singer and music composer Jasleen Royal, actor and singer Sushant Divgikar a.k.a. Rani Ko-HE-Nur and Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CooJfoOrmwQ

The campaign plays along the narrative of "Duniya ke liye ready hone se pehle, khud ke liye ready hona zaroori hai !" with the objective of 'valuing yourself first' to foster and cultivate a healthy balance between giving your best to others and nourishing your needs. The campaign was launched with a digital video featuring the four celebs which captures their crucial last-minute mental preparations followed by the rituals before they take over the main stage. Showcasing that femininity and leadership can coexist, each celeb before facing the world is seen reinforcing confidence through their rituals involving their favorite SUGAR makeup products that not only enhance their external appearance but also strengthen their inner energy as they take on their respective roles.

In the span of the next three months, the brand will release individual versions of each celeb showcasing their last-minute rituals before hitting the big stage. Additionally, the upcoming videos will also introduce the new product offerings. #GRWS will be digitally amplified across all channels including Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook along with on-ground retail touchpoints.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, "I am inspired to stand next to some of India's self-made personalities like Sushant, Jasleen, Alaya, and Shreyanka in the #GetReadyWithSUGAR campaign. SUGAR Cosmetics is the choice of the bold and the unstoppable individual. This campaign recognizes that it is essential to cultivate self-worth to build with compassion, and resilience, inspire, break barriers, and bring positive change. And makeup simply enhances one's confidence in this journey while allowing them to express individuality in their professional and personal space!"

Commenting on this campaign, Sushant Divgikar a.k.a. Rani-Ko-HE-Nur said, "SUGAR Cosmetics's #GetReadyWithSUGAR campaign embodies the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment that resonates with me. It serves as a reminder that the journey of preparation is just as important as the moment of recognition itself. And during the preparation always express gratitude towards people who stand by you. So, get ready to scream, build, entertain, win, and inspire with all of us!"

Bollywood singer and music composer, Jasleen Royal stated, "The #GetReadyWithSUGAR campaign is an inspiring call for every woman to pause, prepare, and embrace her power before stepping into the spotlight. I believe in the idea of celebrating the preparation before the showdown and that's what excites me about this campaign."

Renowned Indian cricketer, Shreyanka Patil mentioned, "I am extremely excited to be a part of #GetReadyWithSUGAR campaign, an impactful and inspiring initiative by SUGAR Cosmetics that celebrates the hustle behind every successful story. There is no boundary hit without rigorous practice."

Bollywood actor, Alaya F expressed excitement and said, "Being a part of the #GetReadyWithSUGAR campaign feels so fulfilling! The campaign beautifully captures some of the rituals I do before facing the camera! For instance, I like to meditate and calm myself before an important shoot. I feel a lot of gratitude to be in the same space as other women who have embraced the strength that is found in taking time for themselves."

Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics said, "It's heartwarming to have India's inspiring icons from various walks of life to come together for #GetReadyWithSUGAR to voice how valuing yourself first is a must before shining bright for the world. With this remarkable collaboration and narrative, we aim to fuel confidence in future generations to embrace the moment and seize every opportunity to be the best version of themselves - with SUGAR."

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult favorite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its bestselling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 50,000+ retail touchpoints across 550+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

