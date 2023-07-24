Sugee Group felicitates successful rank holders of UPSC and MPSC students in the presence of Raj Saheb Thackeray

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Sugee Group, Mumbai's fastest-growing and leading real estate developer, today felicitated the students who passed the competitive UPSC and MPSC examinations for this year with flying colours. The event was organized by Tejaparva Samajik Sanstha in association with the Sugee Group to celebrate the stupendous success of these candidates who had appeared for the UPSC and MPSC competitive exams for this year.

The felicitation was held at JK Banquets in Prabhadevi, Mumbai in the presence of Raj Thackeray, President of Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS). Raj Thackeray presented the Awards to all the deserving students who cleared the competitive civil services examinations to become able administrative civil servants of the future.

Raj Thackeray congratulated all the successful students and wished them luck for a bright future ahead. He praised the extraordinary students who defied the odds to emerge triumphant in these examinations and advised them to make a profound impact on the lives of people and communities at large with their selfless work and vision for public welfare.

The event witnessed the presence of Nishant Deshmukh, Founder, and Managing Partner of Sugee Group, and Sudhakar Tamboli of Tejaparva Samajik Sanstha along with the parents of the winning students, the organizing committee team members, and the media fraternity at large.

Nishant Deshmukh, Founder, and Managing Partner of Sugee Group mentioned, "At Sugee Group, we always recognise the hard work of the students clearing the most competitive UPSC and MPSC examinations. The commitment, hard work, dedication, and sincerity of these candidates are truly commendable and their success reflects their unwavering determination. These officers of tomorrow will play a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation and the country as a whole and contribute to the well-being of its citizens."

The students and parents thanked Sugee Group and Tejaparva Samajik Sanstha for this special gesture of appreciation.

Sugee Group has always demonstrated its affinity towards social causes; mainly in the fields of preservation of the environment and education. Recently, Sugee Group organized a Walkathon with the motto 'Walk for Climate Change' in Dadar, Mumbai on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5th June 2023 in collaboration with Maharashtra Nav Nirman Sena (MNS), which witnessed participation from more than 2000 environment and health enthusiasts. It also organized a beach clean-up program – 'Our Oceans, Our Responsibility' - at Mumbai's Dadar beach earlier in April this year. Website: https://www.sugeegroup.com/

