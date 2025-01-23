Suhana Masala and Ecofactory Foundation to establish Centre of Excellence for spices in Telangana

Davos [Switzerland], January 23 : Spices firm Suhana Masala along with the Ecofactory Foundation have announced they will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for spices production in Telangana.

The initiative, which will be located adjacent to Suhana's existing facility in Sangareddy, aims to revolutionize spice farming by training and equipping farmers to produce farm goods that meet global standards, a statement from CMO said Thursday.

The announcement came after meeting of Suhana Director Anand Chordia with the IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on the margins of World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Over the next 2-3 years, the Centre of Excellence will train 25,000-30,000 farmers, enhancing their skills and knowledge to improve spice quality and farming techniques.

The training will ensure that farmers meet international standards for the production of spices, improving market access and income generation.

The centre will work with various industry partners to bring cutting-edge technologies, research, and best practices to the farming community.

By enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and improving the quality of produce, this initiative will contribute significantly to the economic growth of Telangana.

The facility in Sangareddy, one of the largest chili processing units in the country, will serve as a key hub for this transformative project, further boosting Suhana's commitment to innovation in the spice industry.

"We are excited on this groundbreaking initiative. Our goal is not just to improve the quality of spices but to uplift the lives of farmers, empowering them with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed. By combining innovation with sustainability, we are committed to ensuring that Telangana becomes a global leader in high-quality spice production," said Suhana Masala's CEO.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum is taking place at Davos-Klosters from 20th to 24th January 2025. India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, features eight states, each seeking investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide. Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal are the states which have established their presence at WEF, 2025.

India has sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, comprising five union ministers and three state chief ministers. Nearly 100 CEOs and leaders from government, civil society, and the arts are also in attendance at the event.

