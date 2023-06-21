Sukoon Health launches its first state-of-the-art Drugs and Substance Recovery Centre in New Delhi

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 21: Sukoon Health, India's premier chain of mental health hospitals, has unveiled its state-of-the-art Drugs and Substance Recovery Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. This Recovery Centre adopts a unique 360-degree approach to deliver comprehensive and personalized care for individuals facing challenges with alcohol and substance abuse. Each patient will receive a specially tailored care plan to address their specific needs.

To counter growing alcohol and substance abuse amongst Indians, Sukoon plans to open 20 Rehab Centres across major metros over the next 6 years.

According to a national survey conducted by the government, a staggering 1.58 crore children aged between 10 and 17 years are addicted to substances. Alcohol addiction is most common followed by Cannabis and Opioids. About 16 crore people consume alcohol and more than 5.7 crore are dependent on alcohol and need help. The survey also states that 3.1 crore people use cannabis and about 25 lakhs suffer from cannabis dependence, while 2.26 crore people use opioids and approximately 77 lakhs require help for opioid-related problems.

Sukoon Recovery Centre offers residential programs for alcohol and substance abuse to help residents achieve long-term recovery. Sukoon's globally benchmarked and evidence-based program is available to individuals from all over the world, and the team is dedicated to providing personalized care that addresses each individual's unique needs.

"Our fundamental conviction is that every individual possesses unique needs that demand personalized care," expresses Vidit Bahri, the Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Sukoon. "With our holistic 360-degree approach, we embark on a journey to comprehend the intricate symptomology of each person, crafting bespoke treatment plans that cater to their distinct requirements. As we dedicate our resources, we aim to meticulously measure patient outcomes, with an unwavering determination to substantiate the efficacy of our program. Together, we stride forward, melding clinical precision with an unyielding belief in the potential of personalized care."

The approach is a move away from the traditional 'one-size-fits-all' treatment programs that have been used for years. Instead, Sukoon's treatment program is tailor-made taking into consideration each individual - mind, body, and soul. The program addresses every psychological, physical, and psycho-social element that could have a bearing on an individual's well-being through a comprehensive range of medical, psychological, and physical assessments and treatments.

The treatment journey lasts four to six weeks, during which the medical team provides a comprehensive treatment plan that includes a medical and physical check and extensive laboratory tests. Based on the results of these assessments, the doctors create a detailed treatment plan in collaboration with the rest of the multidisciplinary team that is 100% tailored to the individual's situation and needs.

The treatment plan includes a daily schedule that offers a range of services, including medical checkups, pharmacological intervention for relapse prevention, comprehensive psychosocial assessments, psychoeducation, psychotherapeutic interventions, family assessments and interventions, recreational therapy, expressive art-based therapy, physiotherapy, nutritional counselling, personal training, yoga, meditation, and exercise.

In addition to the comprehensive treatment program, Sukoon offers unparalleled hospitality to ensure that the residents feel comfortable and supported during their recovery journey.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor