Sumcircle: It has never been just about 'technology' but making a meaningful impact

New Delhi [India], November 23: If you had a magic wand to fix one of the world's pressing issues, which one would you choose? There would undoubtedly be ample perspectives on this subject; however, when engaging with Sumcircle, their 'take on technology' is a bit unconventional, a bit more inspiring, and certainly worth your curiosity. Sumcircle says, "We've always believed that technology should serve a greater purpose than simply advancing efficiency or increasing productivity." Moreover, by technology, we mean upscaling IT solutions and consultations by - "Giving people the technology tools and digital capabilities they need to succeed, whether they're running a small business, leading an Industry, or pursuing their passions equally."

About Sumcircle

Sumcircle is a leading IT services and consulting company based in India, with operational excellence spread across the USA, UK, and UAE. Over the past years, the company has consistently contributed to the tech industry by offering IT services to a range of sectorse-commerce, logistics, healthcare, and financefocusing on providing custom technological solutions tailored to each sector's requirements.

Sumcircle's Vision: Elevating IT endeavours with a commitment to purpose, aspiring to establish ourselves as valued global partners in the sector.

Sumcircle's vision extends to becoming a global partner in the IT industry with revolutionary IT solutions, services, and ideas that redefine the perspective of technology - for the upcoming generation. While technology is often thought of as a way to expedite processes, it aims to connect people and businesses positively and uplift society, economy and countries at large.

"Having established itself with tech support and lending proficiency in IT software solutions involving Software application and web development and solutions, cloud computing, enhancing and optimising businesses' online presence, customised product engineering, and custom software integrations, the company aims to lead the market with advanced AI services and solutions. Above all, it envisions facing the ongoing IT advancements with confidence, empowering the workforce and maximising the potential of technology."

Sumcircle's Approach: - "Staying grounded as you grow."

Purpose-driven IT advancements remain at the heart of the core values defining Sumcircle's success. Furthermore, it's equally essential to stay rooted in innovation, integrity, fostering value-centric collaborations, and sustainability, irrespective of organisational expansion."

- 'Hold fast to your values to strengthen and uplift others; this is how technology can empower you. "

Impact Reports: Sumcircle's Impact on Sector Performance with Project Highlights

* Healthcare - Personalized Software Solutions by partnering with Healthcare Provider to Optimize Patient Care.

Background: The company embarked on a transformative journey by partnering with a healthcare organisation to implement comprehensive automation across all internal departments and operational aspects. This collaborative effort involved intricately weaving connectivity and centralising a system with an integrated tech-oriented workflow system.

Software product delivered and customised: PMP ( Patient Management Programme) and PAP (Patient Access Programme)

Outcome - 100K Camps Conducted, 2000 Active Doctors, 150K Patients Enrolled

* Logistics - Engineered end-to-end logistics solutions with a focus on technology and optimisation

Background: Sumcircle engineered an authentic, seamless logistics user experience with scalable solutions that align with business growth, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and maintain transparency.

Solutions delivered: Order process management and consignment Management by embedding tracking features like geotagging and more, automated guided vehicles and a barcode scanning feature to enable warehouse personnel to use handheld scanners or mobile devices to capture data, Authentic verification enablement as a safety feature by digitally cross-verifying delivery receipts for secure communication

Outcome:

* Purposeful automation enablement into the logistics system

* Better visibility into the status and location of shipments, inventory levels, and order progress

* Real-time communication and collaboration

* Optimised last-mile delivery routes, reduced delivery times and improved customer experience.

Hear from Sumcircle's Spokesperson on Their E-Commerce Expo 2023, London Experience

While our goal has always been to extend our company's presence to the international market, participating and exhibiting our offerings, especially in the presence of such remarkable leaders in the sector, was an exhilarating experience. More importantly, beyond our business goals, the chance to network with the right people and exchange ideas and mindsets made it all worthwhile.

Looking ahead, our future focus is on improving our industry contributions and building strong networks to support a thriving tech community across the digital world, as It has never been just about 'technology' but making a meaningful impact through Consistency, Tech-innovations and empowering generations.

