Summer Beauty Guide

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: As the heat turns up, let's rehaul your summer skincare, haircare, and fragrance game! Get ready to embrace the sunny days ahead with our handpicked selection of products to fulfill all your summer skincare, haircare and bodycare essentials! Whether you're relaxing on a sunny beach, trekking through green forests, or wandering vibrant city streets, our curated product recommendations are perfect companions for your entire summer journey.

Discover the essentials for your summer skincare arsenal-

For your hair

Tresemme Gloss Ultimate Hair Serum - INR 599

https://www.nykaa.com/tresemme-gloss-ultimate-hair-serum/p/8527165/

Gloss Ultimate Hair Serum is infused with Vitamin E and a blend of 3 powerful oils nourishing Coconut oil, conditioning Macadamia Oil and moisturizing Sunflower Seed Oil provides glossy shine and deep nourishment to hair.

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Anti-Frizz Hair Serum - INR 495

https://www.nykaa.com/tresemme-keratin-smooth-anti-frizz-hair-serum-with-argan-oil/p/8640621?productId=8640621&pps=1&skuId=8640620

This hair serum will be your trustworthy companion for every time you want to style your hair. The anti-frizz hair serum acts as a UV filter controlling frizz for up to 2 days.

For your skin

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum- INR 6200

https://www.nykaa.com/sulwhasoo-first-care-activating-serum-ad/p/4626272?productId=4626272&pps=5&skuId=4626271

First Care Activating Serum VI, uses advanced, cutting-edge technology along with Ripened Ginseng to activate the skin's natural abilities and potential. To combat skin aging, the serum targets tight and dry skin immediately after cleansing.

Embryolisse Mattifying Moisturizer - INR 2395

https://myembryolisse.com/collections/skin-care/products/mattifying-moisturizer

A matte finish, thanks to the absorbing action of a fine, invisible powder, combined with organic Turmeric extract. The skin is perfectly hydrated in the morning and evening, pores are tightened, the complexion becomes more even and shine is reduced in the long term.

ILEM Japan Gentle Cleanser - INR 2650

https://in.ilemjapan.com/products/gentle-cleanser

This Gentle Cleanser combines the power of Japanese Yuzu Extract and Grape Leaf Extract to help promote anti-aging and brighten complexion. It is perfect to also effectively help cleanse impurities built-up on skin such as makeup, dirt, while leaving you with supple, baby-soft skin

Gunam Beauty Daily Liquid Exfoliant: INR 2000

https://gunambeauty.com/products/daily-liquid-exfoliant

A multi-tasking liquid that gently exfoliates and clears skin of leftover impurities whilst brightening and providing optimal hydration. This gentle exfoliantone can help in removing these impurities, dead skin cells, and leftover color residue, leaving the skin refreshed and revitalized.

Nykaa SKINRX Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen: INR 780

https://www.nykaa.com/nykaa-skinrx-ultra-matte-dry-touch-sunscreen/p/5065230/

Designed to cater to those who desire a shine-free, matte finish, this innovative sunscreen offers advanced sun protection along with a unique dry-touch formula. It provides a 3 in 1 solution to skincare woes by priming, protecting, and brightening! But that's not allthis sunscreen goes the extra mile by infusing a brightening touch, unveiling a complexion that radiates.

Smell Fresh

Naso Gardenia Marigold - INR 5500

https://www.nasoprofumi.com/products/gardenia-marigold

The fresh indian marigold extracts, combined with the intoxicating floral aroma of gardenia gives it the occasion the perfect sweetness. The Sambac's intensity with the santal's rich and spicy scent lingers beautifully onto the skin.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor