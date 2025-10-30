Sundar Pichai celebrates Google's first USD 100 billion quarter, calls it "a milestone quarter"

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Google and its parent company, Alphabet, have crossed a major milestone, reporting their first-ever USD 100 billion quarter, driven by strong growth across all major business segments. CEO Sundar Pichai shared the updates in a thread on X, calling it "a milestone quarter," as the company continues to accelerate its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

Pichai wrote, "We delivered our first-ever $100B quarter driven by double-digit growth across every major part of our business. Five years ago, our quarterly revenue was at $50B." The numbers reflect how rapidly Google's core products, including Search, YouTube, and Cloud, have scaled with the company's growing focus on AI.

He said Google's "full-stack approach to AI" is driving real momentum, with its advanced AI models, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo, Genie 3, and Nano, leading innovation. According to Pichai, more than 13 million developers have built with Google's generative AI models so far, and the company plans to launch Gemini 3 later this year.

On Search, Pichai described it as "an expansionary moment," noting continued year-on-year growth in both overall and commercial queries. Google rolled out AI Overviews and AI Mode in record time, with AI Mode now available in 40 languages and attracting 75 million daily users. "US AI Mode queries doubled in Q3 really popular feature!" he said.

Google Cloud also showed solid momentum, with Pichai reporting another quarter of accelerating growth, largely driven by AI-related revenue. He said new customers rose by about 34 per cent year-on-year, and more than 70 per cent of existing customers now use Google's AI products. Thirteen product lines under Cloud have achieved an annual run rate of over USD 1 billion.

YouTube, meanwhile, continues to dominate the streaming space. Pichai said the platform "remained #1 in streaming watch time in the US for 2+ years." Notably, Shorts, YouTube's short-form video feature, now earns more revenue per watch hour than traditional in-stream videos, reflecting the platform's shift toward short-form content.

Pichai also highlighted progress at Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving technology company, which is preparing to expand operations. "Can't wait to see them launch in London next year, in addition to expansions to Dallas, Nashville, Denver and Seattle," he said.

Pichai also thanked employees and partners worldwide for their efforts for the quarter.

Replying to the post, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, said, "Nice work!"

