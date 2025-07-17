Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred an honorary Doctorate by University of Bath

Bath [UK], July 17 : Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has been awarded with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of Bath, United Kingdom (UK).

According to a press release by Bharti Enterprises, this honour was conferred at the University's summer graduation ceremony held at the historic Bath Abbey for its contribution to global business, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

"I'm honoured to receive this recognition from the University of Bath, an institution renowned for its intellectual rigour, spirit of enterprise, and engagement with the world beyond the classroom. This moment is made especially meaningful by the personal connection my family shares with the University," said Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Sunil Bharti Mittal is a pioneer of the Indian telecommunications revolution and has played a pivotal role in shaping the global communications landscape through Bharti Airtel, one of the world's leading telecom companies. His leadership across diverse industries, includes telecom, digital infrastructure to financial services and space communications. His enduring dedication to ensuring equity in access to education articulates purpose, innovation and global ambition.

"We are very proud to honour Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal's considerable achievements in enterprise, leadership and service to society. Not only has he built a world-leading global enterprise but his humanitarian work has impacted the lives of over 3.7 million children through education and rural development," said Phil Taylor, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Bath.

He has previously served on the Governing Body of the London Business School and was a member of the Cambridge India Partnership Advisory Board at the University of Cambridge.

In India, he has served on the Boards of Governors of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, and IIT Bombay. He currently serves as Chair of the Chancellor's Advisory Board at Plaksha University and as a member of the Governing Board at the Indian School of Business.

Mittal has also contributed to global academic dialogue through his previous roles on the Board of Dean's Advisors at Harvard Business School, the Advisory Board of the Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) at the University of Pennsylvania, and the Global India Council at INSEAD. He is currently a member of the Global Advisory Council, Harvard University.

He was earlier conferred the Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by the University of Leeds in 2009 and the Doctor of Civil Law (Honoris Causa) by Newcastle University in 2012.

Earlier in February this year, Mittal was conferred with the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). He received a medal for the award that was received last year, at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi.

