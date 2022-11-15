Sunsure Commissions 74 MW Industrial Solar Park in Tamil Nadu

completed the construction of a in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

With the completion of this project on 25th September 2022, Sunsure has crossed 250 MW of installed solar capacity across 16 Indian States.

Sunsure is the EPC partner to for this project, which will supply approx. 12 crore units of green energy every year to some of Tamil Nadu's largest industries. Power will be consumed by the industrial consumers that have entered into long-term open access power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Cleantech Solar.

This solar plant has been built under the 'Solar Park' model where dedicated solar power plants are set up for each industrial consumer drawing power from the plant. All these plants will evacuate power into the 400kV Kanarpatty Substation at Tirunelveli of TNEB through a common 230 kV Transmission Line.

"Procuring green power through the Open Access model is the most efficient option for large industrial customers in Tamil Nadu to migrate to sustainably powering operations. Having a common extra high voltage (EHV) evacuation system allows us to reduce power expenditures for customers while simultaneously assuring high availability and reliability," stated Umakant Shende, Vice President & Country Head - India, Cleantech Solar India.

"Sunsure has been instrumental in executing this project within stipulated timelines and we are satisfied with their dedication and quality of execution," added R. Venkataraman, Director of Projects at Cleantech Solar India.

The solar plant started supplying green power to its off-takers on 25th September 2022. Having started construction in January 2022, the plant has been constructed in 3 phases and covers a land area of over 210 acres. The PV modules used are mono-PERC with rated capacity of up to 545 Wp along with string inverters - this configuration ensures best-in-class efficiency from the power plant.

"This is our largest single-site installation and one of the largest open access projects in the RE rich state of Tamil Nadu. Credit goes to our on-site team for completing this project in time despite execution challenges posed by the weather and the daunting supply chain constraints plaguing the solar sector lately," said Tarunveer Singh, Head of Projects, Sunsure Energy

"Sunsure continues to drive the green power agenda forward for Indian industries. This latest installation for our long-term developer partner - Cleantech - is a mighty achievement and we hope to extend our partnership into the future with more such projects," added Shashank Sharma, Founder and CEO, Sunsure Energy

Sunsure Energy is one of India's largest C&I focused Renewable Energy services providers with over 250 MW of installed solar plant capacity across India. Sunsure Solar plants fulfill the clean power demand of some of the nation's most power intensive industrial consumers through on-site and off-site RE plants under CAPEX, RESCO and Open Access models. Our industrial customers include Dalmia Cement (Bharat), INOX Air Products, Hindware, Minda Industries, Surya Roshni, and many more.

