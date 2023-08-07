Sunsure Energy signs Open Access Solar PPA with Kajaria Ceramics Limited to supply RE Power to Kajaria's factory in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 7:Sunsure Energy, one of India's leading renewable power producers, has signed an open access solar PPA with Kajaria Ceramics, the largest manufacturer of ceramic/vitrified tiles in India. Through the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Kajaria Ceramics will source a significant amount of the power they need for their Sikandrabad plant from green energy, helping them greatly reduce their emissions. The PPA was signed in the presence of R.C. Rawat and Vinit Kumar from Kajaria Ceramics and Shashank Sharma (CEO & Founder, Sunsure), Vinod Sharma (Senior Vice President) from Sunsure Energy.

This is a significant step by Kajaria Ceramics to decarbonize their energy pipeline. Through the PPA, Sunsure Energy will be supplying over 15.75 Mn units of green power to Kajaria's Sikandrabad factory. This will enable them to offset over 12.6 million kgs. of CO2 yearly for the next 25 years.

Commenting on the PPA agreement, R.C. Rawat, COO (A&T) and Company Secretary at Kajaria Ceramics said, "Technology, research, design and quality have always been the main focus points at Kajaria and have led the organization to become the largest manufacturer of tiles in India. Our switch to RE power with Sunsure Energy is our attempt to conduct our business in the most responsible and sustainable manner. We are delighted to have Sunsure Energy as our partner in our route to decarbonization."

Shashank Sharma, Founder - Chairman & CEO of Sunsure Energy, said, "It gives us immense pleasure to join forces with the largest tile maker in India, taking yet another step towards making our nation greener. We welcome Kajaria Ceramics into our family of esteemed customers. It's very promising to see organizations of Kajaria's stature joining the green energy revolution. We hope to continue to leverage our strengths in the RE sector to help Kajaria Ceramics further in their Net Zero journey. Together, we are committed to creating a brighter and sustainable future for India."

About Sunsure Energy

Sunsure Energy is one of India's largest C&I focused Renewable Energy Power Producers. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with a $400 million equity investment for developing over 3 GW of RE assets by 2027. Founded in 2015, Sunsure has developed and installed solar power plants for power-intensive industrial customers across 16 Indian states. Sunsure is the partner of choice to corporations committed to RE100 targets operating in India and takes pride in its ability to deliver end-to-end decarbonization solutions in-line with long term corporate sustainability targets.

About Kajaria Ceramics

Kajaria Ceramics is the largest manufacturer of ceramic & vitrified tiles in India. It has an annual aggregate capacity of 81.55 mn. sq. meters. Founded 34 years ago, Kajaria has since then grown stronger with its hard work, innovations and patronage from our discerning customers. Kajaria Ceramics has increased its capacity from 1 mn. sq. mtrs to 81.55 mn. sq. mtrs. in the last 34 years and offers more than 3000 options in ceramic wall & floor tiles, vitrified tiles, designer tiles and much more. With an unparalleled commitment towards quality Kajaria has strived to adopt latest technologies and standards with the changing times.

For more information, please contact:

Email: marketing@sunsure.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947349/SunSure_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor