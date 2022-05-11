Supermicro accelerates AI Workloads, Cloud Gaming, Media Delivery with new systems supporting Intel's Arctic Sound-M and Intel Habana Labs Gaudi®2

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, supports two new Intel-based accelerators for demanding cloud gaming, media delivery, AI and ML workloads, enabling customers to deploy the latest acceleration technology from Intel and Intel Habana.

"Supermicro continues to work closely with Intel and Habana Labs to deliver a range of server solutions supporting Arctic Sound-M and Gaudi2 that address the demanding needs of organizations that require highly efficient media delivery and AI training," said Charles Liang, president and CEO. "We continue to collaborate with leading technology suppliers to deliver application-optimized total system solutions for complex workloads while also increasing system performance."

Supermicro can quickly bring to market new technologies by using a Building Block Solutions® approach to designing new systems. This methodology allows new GPUs and acceleration technology to be easily placed into existing designs or, when necessary, quickly adapt an existing design when needed for higher-performing components.

"Supermicro helps deliver advanced AI and media processing with systems that leverage our latest Gaudi2 and Arctic Sound-M accelerators," stated Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and AI Group at Intel. "Supermicro's Gaudi AI Training Server will accelerate deep learning training in some of the fastest growing workloads in the datacenter."

Arctic Sound-M

Supermicro systems with the Arctic Sound-M GPUs will address the demanding requirements in cloud gaming, media transcoding and streaming, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), simulation and visualization, machine learning, and content creation. With the industry's first hardware AV-1 encoder and open source media software stack, the Intel Arctic Sound-M dramatically improves performance compared with software-only video transcoding and delivery solutions and contains acceleration functions for VDI environments.

The Intel Arctic Sound-M GPUs will initially be available in the 2U 2 Node single processor Intel system with 3 GPUs per node, the 4U 10xGPU system, and the CloudDC server, with additional systems to be announced later this year. The new Supermicro AI Training Servers include dual Intel 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and eight Habana Gaudi2 accelerators for high-performance AI training environments.

Habana Labs Gaudi2

The Habana Labs excels at a range of workloads that include: vision applications such as image classification, object detection, Natural Language Processing (NLP) models, and recommendation systems. The new AI Training server will be the first commercial implementation with the new Habana Gaudi2 (HL-225) in an 8U chassis. This server will accelerate AI training to new performance levels combined with dual 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and up to 8TB DRAM. With 24 hot-swappable drive bays supporting ample local high-performance storage, significant amounts of IO are contained within the server.

In addition, the Gaudi2 accelerator is available with air cooling (HL-225). With the Habana Gaudi2, scaling is easy and straightforward. With ROCE, each Habana Gaudi2 accelerator can communicate with the other Gaudi2 accelerators at 700 GB/sec and communicate to other Gaudi2 accelerators that reside in different servers at 2.4 TB/sec. In addition, each server contains 6 x QSFP-DD ports to allow easy scale-out to handle larger models and data sets.

* Gaudi2 compared to Gaudi, ResNet50 Training (TensorFlow, Images/Sec), based on Habana Labs data

Intel Vision 2022 , Supermicro will be showcasing the following solutions in booth #105:

VSBLTY Facial Recognition and Retail Analysis

Taqtile Manifest VR/AR

Supermicro multi-node systems (powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon)

Supermicro X12 Gaudi AI Training Server

In addition, Supermicro will host a panel discussion at Intel Vision 2022 with Supermicro experts:

Title of Session: New Approaches to Cloud-based Deployments for Cost and Resource Savings

May 10, 2022 , 3:15 - 4:15 pm CDT

Michael Clegg, VP&GM 5G / Edge, Supermicro

Ray Pang, VP of Technology Enablement, Supermicro

Michael Ocampo, Sr. Product Manager, Supermicro

