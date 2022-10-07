Supermicro JumpStart early access program accelerates time to market for upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor systems

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge is announcing its JumpStart early remote access program - Supermicro X13 JumpStart -- for workload testing on 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based Supermicro X13 systems.

Before the public launch, participants will get early access to leading-edge technologies to accelerate their solution deployment for AI, Deep Learning, Compute, Telco, Storage, and others on Supermicro's extensive portfolio of upcoming X13 systems. Developers will be able to test compatibility with previous generations of Intel Xeon processor-based systems and enhance their applications to take advantage of the new capabilities of the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

Developers and IT administrators in various industries will soon benefit from early access to these new systems. From cloud computing, CDN, software-defined storage, mission-critical enterprise applications, HPC, and, among other applications, the forthcoming X13 systems with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors will enable new performance levels utilizing state-of-the-art technology including DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Compute Express Link 1.1, and Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX).

"Supermicro's JumpStart program will enable customers to quickly validate workload performance of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids, on Supermicro's new X13 platforms and fast-track datacenter deployment," Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro."Supermicro continues to work closely with leading AI, Cloud, 5G Edge, and Enterprise partners to improve time-to-market for leading-edge products and technologies to deliver first-mover performance, efficiency, and competitive advantage."

"Intel is pleased to promote Supermicro to give developers and data center operators access to some of our most advanced and performant new CPU offerings," said Don Cunningham, Vice President & General Manager, Data Center and AI Group at Intel. "We are excited to see Supermicro give qualified customers full use of advanced Supermicro servers using the 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to test and validate their innovative applications."

Jumpstart Program

NDA Validated customers can soon receive remote access to X13-based Supermicro systems to develop, validate, tune and benchmark their advanced workloads before the general release of the products. This early access period will enable performance and efficiency-minded datacenters a first-mover advantage to deploy their pre-validated solutions at or around the public release of the products.

The JumpStart Program will support Supermicro's extensive portfolio of upcoming X13 Systems. The Supermicro Hyper 1U and 2U rackmount servers will be initially available for validation with additional models of rackmount, multi-node twin, SuperBlade®, and storage systems added over time and based on customer demand. The program will be hosted at Supermicro's Rack Plug and Play Solution Center, providing users access to Supermicro's leading datacenter engineering and architecture team to help customers rapidly go from testing and validation to full total IT solution deployment

Accessing the program is easy and fast. Using Supermicro's JumpStart , interested Supermicro customers can register to qualify. Soon after, they will be given a bare metal instance with a choice of operating systems and flexible scheduling.

Product Portfolio for Supermicro X13 Jumpstart

Initially, Supermicro will be making available several of the Hyper rack-mounted systems that will have the capability to run next-generation workloads. In addition, other systems, including Multi-node and Blades, could be added to the program.

These products and others will support the Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based (X13) platform. Supermicro is committed to bringing new systems first to market with access to the latest technologies.

To learn more about the Supermicro X13 Jumpstart program, visit:

To learn more about Supermicro, visit

