Supreme Facility Management Secures Major Contracts from Lear Corporation and Tata Technologies

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Supreme Facility Management Limited (NSE - SFML), one of the leading players in the facility management sector, has secured two significant contracts, an employee transportation services agreement from Lear Corporation and a housekeeping services engagement from Tata Technologies Limited, further strengthening its presence across the transport and integrated facility management (IFM) domains.

The company has signed an employee transportation services agreement with Lear Corporation for its Chennai operations, effective from June 2025. Under this contract, the company will provide end-to-end employee transportation solutions using a brand-new fleet. This agreement is expected to generate a monthly revenue of around Rs50 lakh for the next three years. The deal further strengthens the company's presence in the automotive sector and reinforces its position as a reliable and scalable service provider for large-scale, time-sensitive operations.

The company has also been selected and onboarded by Tata Technologies Limited for integrated facility management services, specifically focused on housekeeping. Scheduled to commence in July 2025, this engagement is expected to contribute around Rs30 lakh per month in revenue. The partnership reflects the company's consistent performance and capability in delivering high-quality, tech-enabled IFM solutions. The scope includes comprehensive housekeeping services aimed at enhancing the hygiene, efficiency, and overall environment of TTL's premises.

Both developments underscore the company's commitment to operational excellence, technology integration, and customer-centric delivery as it continues to scale its offerings and deliver long-term value to clients.

Commenting on the Performance Amol Shingate, CEO of Supreme Facility Management Limited, said, "Our strategic agreement with Lear Corporation to provide end-to-end employee transportation services at their Chennai facility marks a significant step in our journey. It reinforces our strong foothold in the automotive sector and expands our capabilities in large-scale employee mobility solutions. This partnership not only reflects the trust that marquee clients like Lear place in our service quality but also underlines our ability to deliver efficient, technology-driven, and customer-centric transport solutions. The long-term nature of this contract will serve as a key driver of recurring revenue and sustainable business growth.

We have also partnered with a forward-looking organization like Tata Technologies. This engagement is a testament to our expertise in delivering consistent, scalable, and technology-driven integrated facility management services, further consolidating our presence in the industrial and corporate segments. We look forward to contributing to TTL's vision by ensuring excellence in cleanliness, operational efficiency, and employee experience across its facilities.

Looking ahead, the deployment of a brand-new fleet positions us well for long-term operational efficiency and enhanced service delivery with Lear Corporation, while with Tata Technologies, our focus will remain on executing a smooth transition, mobilizing skilled resources, and aligning our delivery model with TTL's high standards. We are confident that both partnerships will significantly contribute to our growth trajectory, set new benchmarks in service quality, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation as we continue to focus on operational excellence, digital transformation, and strategic client partnerships."

