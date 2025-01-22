Supreme Group Unveils the Circuline Range of Automotive Components at Bharat Mobility Component Show 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 22: Supreme Group, a globally recognised Automotive Interior Soft Trims and NVH solutions player, is proud to announce the launch of the Circuline range at Bharat Mobility Component Show 2025. At this show Supreme expands the scope of it's revolutionary Circuline materials for critical and high performance applications in its automotive product range. Circuline is engineered to redefine material sustainability by embracing circular economy principles.

At the heart of Supreme Group's journey is Circuline, a philosophy that represents our unwavering commitment to sustainability and resource optimisation. It is not just a concept, but also a way of thinking, creating, and innovating that redefines how materials and products are imagined, used, and reused. It is built on renewable, recycled, and reclaimable materials. Engineered to minimise waste and maximise utility, the Circuline range envisages a closed-loop material system that aligns seamlessly with the natural environment. From design to performance, every aspect of Circuline materials underscores Supreme's vision for a regenerative future.

"Our commitment to innovation has driven us to reimagine materials and products from the ground up to meet circularity objectives across industries," said Mr. Amit Kavrie, Managing Director of Supreme Group. "With Circuline's range of revolutionary materials, we are providing OEMs with a comprehensive suite of sustainable options that align with their environmental goals while meeting the rigorous demands of the automotive industry. These innovations present not only product solutions, but are also a significant step forward in advancing sustainability within the automotive industry."

Circuline is about choosing the right raw materials, with the belief that every natural resource, end-of-life product, and scrap has inherent value and potential. By making thoughtful and deliberate raw material choices, sustainability is embedded in the very foundation of the company's innovations. This includes prioritising renewable resources, maximising the use of recycled content, and minimising environmental impact through every stage of production.

1. Natural resources: unlocking innovation

For us, every natural resource is an opportunity to innovate. We see raw materials as the starting point of sustainable solutions that are renewable, biodegradable, and aligned with the planet's needs. Whether it's leveraging plant-based fibres or exploring new bio-based alternatives, our goal is to transform natural resources into high-performance products that respect the environment.

2. End-of-life products: reimagining waste

In a linear economy, products are designed for a single use. Circuline challenges this norm by viewing end-of-life products as raw materials for new possibilities. Through cutting-edge recycling and upcycling processes, we give these materials a second life and beyond. Our philosophy aligns with the principles of a circular economy, where nothing goes to waste, and everything finds a new purpose.

3. Scraps: seeds of ingenuity

Scraps and byproducts, often overlooked or discarded, are integral to Circuline. We consider them seeds of ingenuity and as inputs that inspire creative solutions and innovative applications. By repurposing scraps, we not only reduce waste but also enhance the value of what was once deemed unusable.

The evolution of Circuline

While Circuline today focuses on making the right raw material choices, its vision extends far beyond. As we evolve, Circuline will evolve with us, becoming a holistic framework that addresses the entire lifecycle of raw materials and products.

As part of our broader vision, Circuline will stand for:

- Design for circularity: Products designed with multiple lifecycles in mind, ensuring they can be repaired, recycled, or repurposed.

- Lifecycle thinking: Innovations that minimise environmental impact from sourcing to disposal, creating closed-loop systems where waste becomes a resource.

- Sustainable systems: Integrating renewable energy, water conservation, and resource efficiency into every stage of production.

- Global collaboration: Partnering with industries, governments, and communities to scale sustainable practices and amplify impact.

The core of Circuline: sustainability and resource optimisation

Circuline's core remains steadfast as we believe sustainability and resource optimisation are not add-ons but imperatives. Every decision we make, from material selection to product design, is driven by a responsibility to reduce waste, conserve resources, and respect the planet.

A philosophy for the future

Circuline is more than a process or a product. It is a promise - to innovate responsibly, to think beyond the now, and to embrace a future where sustainability and ingenuity are inseparable. As we move forward, Circuline will continue to guide us, shaping a world where materials and products contribute not just to progress but to the preservation and regeneration of our environment.

Through Circuline, we are building not only a better business but also a better world - where every resource is optimised, every lifecycle is extended, and every action is rooted in purpose.

Supreme Group is at the forefront of materials and product innovation, serving diverse technical and industrial applications, including a leadership position as a Tier-1 systems supplier of automotive trims and NVH solutions to global Auto OEMs. With state-of-the-art R&D facilities and a mission to redefine sustainability, Supreme is driving transformative solutions that emphasise renewable, recyclable, and reclaimable materials. Through the Circuline range, Supreme has advanced material innovation and redefined product design to align with our core purpose: ensuring every product enjoys a life beyond its end-of-useful-life. The Circuline Innovation Lab serves as a dynamic platform for creative exploration and global collaboration, bringing together designers, innovators, and industry leaders to realize this vision.

