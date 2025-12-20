Supreme Infrastructure Chairman partners with Brookfield Asset Management to develop Asia's largest GCC in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIL) has secured a landmark strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. for the development of Asia's largest Global Capability Center (GCC) in Powai, Mumbai.

According to a company statement, SIIL has hailed the leadership of its Chairman, B. S. Sharma, on securing the milestone collaboration, which it says reinforces India's growing stature as a global services powerhouse and further cements Mumbai's position as a premier international financial and commercial hub.

According to company information, the 6-acre development, encompassing approximately 2 million sq. ft. of premium lettable area, is being executed through a venture led by Brookfield in partnership with B. S. Sharma.

The project will house Asia's largest GCC for a marquee multinational bank, secured under a 20-year long-term lease, underscoring strong institutional confidence in the project's scale, governance and execution capabilities.

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the development is expected to attract investments exceeding USD 1 billion and generate over 30,000 high-skilled jobs, delivering a significant boost to Mumbai's economic growth, employment landscape, and talent ecosystem. Designed to market-leading sustainability standards, the campus will operate entirely on 100% green power, setting a new benchmark for scale, quality and environmental responsibility in India's commercial real estate sector.

According to a company statement, the partnership with Brookfield stands as a testament to B. S. Sharma's long-standing credibility, leadership and trust across global institutional investors. A prominent figure in India's infrastructure ecosystem. Sharma has been instrumental in shaping and delivering some of the country's most transformative infrastructure and urban development projects over the past four decades.

According to a company statement, beyond being a landmark real estate development, the GCC project represents a strategic economic catalyst, accelerating high-value employment, technological innovation, and sustained capital inflows into India. The initiative aligns closely with the Government of India's vision for inclusive and future-ready growth, and marks a meaningful step towards Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision.

Commenting on this achievement, Vikram B Sharma, Managing Director, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited, said, "This partnership is a defining moment not only for Mr. B. S. Sharma as a leader, but also for the legacy of Supreme Infrastructure India Limited. It reflects decades of trust, institutional integrity and the ability to build assets of national and global importance. At SIIL, we take immense pride in our Chairman's vision to create future-ready infrastructure that drives economic growth, sustainability and global confidence in India."

Ankur Gupta, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Head of Asia Pacific and Middle East, Real Estate, Brookfield, said, "We are pleased to undertake this iconic development, setting a new benchmark for the office sector in Asia. The scale of this project validates Maharashtra's leadership position as a GCC hub for large multinational corporates. This announcement reinforces our commitment to Mumbai as India's financial capital where we now own over $4 billion of real estate projects, and aligns with our philosophy to create high-quality, sustainable workplaces with best-in-class specifications."

According to company information, Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) is a leading Indian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a legacy dating back to its incorporation in 1983. The company's core operational verticals include roads, bridges, buildings, railways, electrification, water, tunnel and drainage, contributing meaningfully to India's infrastructure growth story.

