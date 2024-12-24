Supreme Power Equipment Approved As A Vendor For Kerala State Electricity Board

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has achieved a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company has been officially approved as a vendor for the supply of power and distribution transformers to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

This landmark approval allows SPEL to bid for KSEB tenders, establishing the company as a key supplier of high-quality transformers to Kerala's electricity board, local governing bodies, licensed contractors, and private buyers. With this opportunity, SPEL aims to establish a stronger foothold in Kerala, one of the key markets in the power sector.

The approval comes at a time when Kerala is focusing on upgrading its power infrastructure to support increasing demand and enhance operational efficiency. By contributing to this effort, SPEL not only stands to increase its order book but also anticipates a significant boost to its revenue streams, further reinforcing its position as a key player in the transformer manufacturing industry.

SPEL's inclusion as a vendor for KSEB underscores its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient transformer solutions. The company's established reputation for quality and innovation aligns perfectly with the needs of Kerala's growing energy infrastructure.

Commenting on the achievement, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are delighted to have been approved as a vendor for the Kerala State Electricity Board. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable transformer solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the power sector.

This approval not only opens new avenues for us to contribute to Kerala's power infrastructure but also aligns with our vision of expanding our footprint across India. By leveraging this opportunity, we aim to strengthen our presence in the region and drive sustainable growth for our company.

We look forward to collaborating with KSEB, local governing bodies, licensed electric contractors, and private buyers to support Kerala's energy needs and infrastructure development initiatives."

