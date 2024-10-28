Supreme Power Equipment Delivers 11percentage Growth In H1 FY25 Consolidated Total Income and Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 58.61 Cr, YoY growth of 11.45%

* EBITDA of Rs 12.03 Cr, YoY growth of 15.78%

* EBITDA Margin of 20.53%, YoY growth of 77 Bps

* Net Profit of Rs 7.29 Cr, YoY growth of 10.62%

Commenting on the performance, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to announce double-digit percentage growth in both Total Income and profit for H1 FY25, supported by strong demand for solar and wind transformers. The booming renewable energy sector in India continues to drive new opportunities, and SPEL is well-positioned to meet the rising needs of the market.

We are making steady progress on our new state-of-the-art facility, having secured all required approvals from the authorities, with 25-30% of the construction completed. This plant will significantly boost our production capacity, helping us cater to increasing demand. Also, we are exploring expansion in other states to strengthen our footprint and support future growth.

While one of our major orders was delayed by a month due to client-side issues, SPEL was ready for delivery as scheduled. Although this has slightly impacted our H1 performance, we are confident that the execution of these orders in the coming months will boost our performance in H2 FY25.

With strong demand, a growing order book, and progress at our new facility, we are optimistic about sustaining strong growth in the second half of the year and delivering enhanced value to our stakeholders."

key Operational Highlights

